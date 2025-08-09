Her Boyfriend Took The Trash Out To The Curb, But Left Several Pieces On The Ground Around The Bin. So She Left It There And Demanded He Clean It Up.

Taking out the trash is one of those things that nobody likes to do, but it has to be done.

What would you do if your boyfriend took out the trash, but left several items laying on the ground around the bin?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she just left it on the ground.

Now they’re arguing about trash, and she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to clean up the rubbish my boyfriend purposely pulled out of the bin and dumped on the driveway so he could fill it with his own rubbish? Yesterday my boyfriend [m/29] went to take out a bag of household rubbish to put it in the outside bin. I [f/27] am usually the only one who takes out the rubbish, so I was pleasantly surprised when I saw him taking out the rubbish for once. Little to my knowledge, when he took the bag of rubbish outside, the outdoor bin was already full- with the top being some loose items- like his old baseball caps and other random items I had throw out from a wardrobe clean-out earlier in the week.

Why on Earth would he think this is ok?

He had opened up the bin, pulled all of these loose items out, thrown them on the ground beside the bin and put the bag in and then walked back inside. He didn’t say a word and I only realized this morning when I got in my car to go to work and saw all the rubbish beside the house. I was running late so I didn’t pick it up. When I got home, I brought in the empty bins from the street and set them beside the rubbish that was strewn across the footpath/driveway beside the house – leaving the mess for him to clean up. He gets home not long after and comes inside and asks “why didn’t you put the bins back where they go?”

Some couples will fight over the weirdest things.

And I responded “because you left rubbish all over the ground”. His smirk quickly turned into a scowl and he says “well I guess the bins are staying where they are then”. I responded by saying “You made the mess, why is it up to me to clean up after you?” and he just closed the door and walked away. He’s been in a fowl mood ever since and is barely acknowledging me.

He seems to expect her to clean up after him.

Am I wrong for not cleaning up his mess? I really don’t understand the logic behind pulling loose items out of a bin when he could have simply placed the bag beside the bin and waited until it was emptied to put it in. I’m bothered because I pretty much always do all of the household chores (aside from handy work, which he does) and feel like I’m always expected to clean up after him.

He even scolds me for putting away items he constantly leaves laying around the house, and gets annoyed when I wash his laundry because “it wasn’t even dirty” – yet it was in the pile of dirty clothes in the bathroom, right next to the laundry basket. AITA?

Not at all, he is way out of line for leaving junk on the ground. Sure, it is petty to not clean it up, and makes the whole house look trashy, but he should have cleaned it to start with.

Let's see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This is the best answer.

Yeah, the neighbors are going to hate these people.

This person likes the way she handled it.

Very valid questions.

I think we all know the answer to this question.

What does this guy contribute to the relationship?

