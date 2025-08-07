Her Boyfriend Wants To Have A Convicted Felon Over To Their Apartment, But She’s Uncomfortable With It And Angry At Him For Even Asking

The place where you live should be your safe space where you feel comfortable.

What would you do if your boyfriend wanted to invite a convicted felon into your apartment so he could help him out with some things?

That is what is happening to the girlfriend in this story, and she is very uncomfortable with it and getting angry at her boyfriend for even considering this.

AITAH for not wanting a convicted felon to come to our apartment Me (23 F) and my boyfriend (24 M) have lived together for two years. I usually am not big on people coming over, for numerous reasons, but my boyfriend prefers people to come over rather than going out or going at their place, so I try not make it a big deal most of the time.

What? Why is this taking place?

Now he tells me that a convicted felon is going to come to our place so that my bf can help him with his laptop. And I asked “Here?!” to which he said “Yes! There’s nowhere else we could go.” I pointed out that he’s a felon and he didn’t acknowledge that very much. I stopped talking to him and he asked me if it was about that, but I didn’t say anything since I felt like I was going to combust if I open my mouth and he just walked away.

It really depends on what he is convicted of, how long ago, and many other details.

Am I overreacting?! How do I tell him I don’t want this old criminal coming into our place?! I don’t think he realizes how uncomfortable this makes me feel! I don’t care that he won’t do anything! I don’t want him to step a foot near our apartment! I can take friends and family, but this? This is too much for me. AITA?

She may be overreacting depending on what the person was convicted of and other details. Plenty of people make bad choices and then turn their lives around.

They can hang out somewhere else.

This couple needs to set some rules.

She has a right to be comfortable in her own home. He has a right to have friends over.

They both needs to discuss this and figure out a good compromise.

