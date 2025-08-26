Her Boyfriend Was Detained For A Scam He Got Into Behind Her Back, So After Clearing Her Name At The Police Station, She Left Him There To Catch Her Train

When trust is broken and consequences hit, sticking around out of obligation can feel like salt in the wound.

What would you do if your partner ignored your warning, got tangled in something shady, and landed both of you in a police investigation? Would you wait hours at the police station to support them? Or would you clear your own name and head home?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and does what she has to do for work. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not waiting for my partner at the police station after he was questioned for something he did behind my back? My boyfriend (28M) and I (31F) are both from country A, where the currency is controlled but only loosely enforced. I work in a nearby country B and get paid in $B. One day, a random person online reached out to my BF, asking if we’d like to exchange $B for $A. My BF asked me if I’d be interested. I had him inquire about the exchange rate, but since it was much better than the Google rate, I told him it was probably a scam and thought nothing more of it. A month later, I got a call from the police in country A saying they had detained my BF for illicit foreign exchange and that I needed to come in for questioning.

When the police were done with her, she caught a train to Country B.

I excused myself from my work meeting and traveled for 2.5 hours back to country A, only to be told by the police that my boyfriend had gone ahead with the exchange without my knowledge, and the other party was indeed a scammer who was trying to launder money (hence why this was even on the police radar). I was questioned for hours about whether I’m an active scammer and if my work and income in $B were legitimate. When the police were finally done with my part, it was past 9 PM. My BF was kept for more questioning, so I told him I needed to leave to catch the last train back to country B, as I had some important meetings the next day.

Now, he’s mad she didn’t wait for him to get released.

Since my BF was technically a victim of the scam and the amount he exchanged was fairly small, he was eventually released without charges at around 1 AM, as we were both expecting. However, now he’s complaining that I didn’t wait at the police station until he was released for “something he did on my behalf, as I’m the one who might need $A.” From my POV, I’m mad that he did something I explicitly told him not to do, which caused me to miss most of my work day with no notice. In spite of this, I still travelled for 5 hours that day just to help clarify the situation, which showed plenty of support and care. AITA?

Wow! It’s clear who the more responsible person is in this story.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about the situation.

He deserves what he got. Seeing as how he got himself into the mess, she had no reason to wait any longer than she did.

