Her Brother Ignored Every Chance To Claim His Share Of Their Family Inheritance, So She Ended Up With The Entire Sum To Herself

Splitting an inheritance isn’t always as simple as dividing a number in half.

When her brother ignored every reminder to claim his share, she suddenly found herself holding both portions — and all the responsibility.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA for keeping my brothers money Our mother died 2 years ago and left a pension to be split between my brother and me. I sent in my paperwork and got my share.

But her brother wasn’t nearly as responsive.

I just received an email from the company stating that they had sent my brother the paperwork twice and he never returned it. I also gave him the paperwork twice.

Now she’s questioning the best way to move forward.

Since he never responded, the company is now sending me his share of the money. WIBTA for keeping the money since I will have to pay taxes on it?

She followed through and he didn’t. It’s as simple as that.

What did Reddit think?

Her brother has proven he’s not being responsible with the inheritance.

This user offers some advice on what they’d do in this situation.

If her brother wants the money, he’s going to have to put the effort in to get it.

This commenter resents how childish the brother is acting.

Unless her brother finally shows up to claim what’s his, the extra share should go to the person who’s showing responsibility for it.

