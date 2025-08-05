Her Dad Has Been Absent Throughout Her Life, So She Doesn’t Want to Invite Him To Her College Graduation

Getting invited to someone’s graduation is a sign of respect.

You’re there to support them and you should be flattered that they asked you to be a part of their special day.

So, can you really blame this woman for not wanting to invite her absentee dad to her college graduation?

Check out what she had to say in the story below, and see what you think!

WIBTA for not inviting my dad to my graduation? “I (21F) am graduating next year, and I’m very excited about it. To the point that I’ve already started looking for graduation dresses. Now, a little bit of context behind the whole dad thing.

She had an epiphany.

I care about my dad but recently (like two years ago) I came to the realization that my dad isn’t that great of a dad. 2 years ago I was supposed to see my dad on the 1st of January, when he let me know that he had gone out for new years and was hammered and couldn’t come pick me up (we have an agreement that I see him every second Sunday). I burst out in tears, as I had already been super stressed out about applying to universities and I just wanted to spend a relaxing day with my dad after not seeing him for the entirety of Christmas. Fast forward to now and there’s all sorts of problems with him and my mom (when I was younger my mom kept me out of talks with my dad about money, and paying money for my school and stuff like that).

This guy sounds like a jerk.

My mom is the sole payer for my university fees, and has been for a year now because my dad hasn’t been paying for them. My parents are supposed to each pay half but my dad hasn’t paid in a year. This has become such a problem that we had to take out a monetary bursary just so that I could continue studying. On top of that when I told my dad that there was a chance that I wouldn’t be able to study this year, his reaction was simply “If that’s whats got to happen, then that’s what has to happen.” Which infuriated me, deeply.

She doesn’t even want him there.

Now, I don’t just want to not invite him because of money issues but because I know he’ll have an excuse to not come at all. He’s done this a few times, for dance recitals, important games, and even my high school graduation. His usual excuse is that he doesn’t have the money or the time to come. And as a young girl it always disappointed me that he never showed up (I thought the sun shone from his *** when I was younger).

Can you blame her?

My mom and I had been discussing my graduation and she had off handedly said she hopes I’m not inviting my dad, to which I agreed. But I don’t want to disappoint him by telling him he’s not invited at all.

I just don’t want someone there that has contributed absolutely nothing to my education, and who hasn’t been there in times where I’ve needed them. AITA?”

It sounds like he wouldn’t show up even if she did invite him.

He definitely doesn’t deserve to be at her graduation.

