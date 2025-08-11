Her Dad Wouldn’t Stop Barging Into Her Room, So She Changed The Locks On The Door Without Telling Him

This situation is just plain WEIRD.

AITA for changing the locks on my room and not telling my father? “When I (22f) was 14 my dad took my room key and lost it. He never apologized and thought it was fine because “I never keep a clean room and people should see it”. This was the condition I was living with until I moved in with my boyfriend around 20. Said boyfriend and I broke up in January and I had to move back home.

I still am quite messy and I’m trying to be better. Well, since I still have tons of stuff I don’t know where to put (Legos, clothes because my old dresser is ruined, etc.) I keep them in bags in my room. It’s loaded right now and I’ve been sleeping in another room on the couch until my new bed arrives. Here’s where it started: my dad, even after numerous attempts of asking him not to, NEVER knocks. He just bursts open the door whenever. He once even did it while I was changing and was still in my underwear. I told my mom about it and asked her to talk to him since he won’t stop.

Now he knocks once and just opens the door – even if I say no or ask him to wait. Last week he started going into my room while I was away or taking a shower, and letting up the electrical blinds. My room faces the terrace and pretty much everybody can see through the windows and door. During spring and summer a lot of my parents friends come over all the time so I chose to keep them down so nobody can see me change or into my room general. This is nothing new, I’ve been doing this since I got that room. My sister did it before me. So now I’ve been in a week long battle of telling him to stop, him saying as long as my room is messy the blinds stay up, me explaining my problem and him ignoring me. I’ve told him repeatedly that if he could make some space in the attic, I’d be more than happy to get rid of all the bags, but it’s full of his stuff. I am just as annoyed by the messiness as the next guy but there’s no place to put anything.

This weekend my dad went on some vacation with his friends (we don’t celebrate easter) and I decided to change the locks and lock the door. When he came home today the first thing he did was go into the back to my room, but it was locked. When he saw me he immediately screamed at me and had a huge meltdown. He said that I had no right at all to do that and that I had to change the lock this instant. I calmly told him, that since he can’t respect my privacy I won’t do that. I also said that if he was willing to 1. leave my room alone and 2. Start knocking I wouldn’t mind changing them back. Right now I can’t afford to move out because of the high rent prices in my town and all my savings got blown by my ex. If I could I’d be out in a second at this point. Now he went to a voluntary social group we’re both part of and told them about it. I’m super mad because it’s literally nobody’s business and these are my friends, not his. Which just makes this even worse, some of them side with me, others think I had no right to change the locks, but they get why I did it. he makes me feel like an ******* and called me one more than once. AITA for changing the locks?”

