A Boss Told a Worker to Send Staff Home Early, Then Unfairly Ambushed Her for Doing It

Ahhhh, getting sent home early from work…

If you work in retail, getting the boot before your shift is done can be like hearing the voice of an angel…especially if the store is slow and you have nothing to do but stand around and twiddle your thumbs.

And, if you were using your noggin, you’d probably think that the bosses and managers would be okay with that because they’d be saving money by not having workers get paid for doing nothing.

But things don’t always go as planned…

In this story, a retail store worker explains why their manager got upset with them when they sent some employees home on a particularly slow day.

Check out what she had to say.

Got yelled at for sending my coworkers home early… “I (21F), work at a small retail store. We were closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. So naturally, everyone is going to the shops on the Saturday. My manager does not work weekends, so I was put in charge for the whole day. I was given clear directions, that if we were quiet, I NEED to send people home early (The company is crazy strict about our “wages to sale” and we were all getting paid public holiday rates).

Retail work can be pretty boring sometimes…

It was approximately 1:00 pm and we were quiet the entire morning. Usually, our busiest hour is 12-1, so I decided that if we were quiet from 12-1, the rest of the day was likely to be even less busy. I asked 2 people to leave at 1:30 pm. We close at 5:00 pm, and from 4:30 to 5:00 we got SLAMMED. It was honestly comparable to Christmas Eve business. The store was not in it’s best state, but I did all of the necessary closing tasks and left at around 5:15. (I need to emphasize that we DO NOT get paid after 5:00 pm, NO EXCEPTIONS. So most of the time, I am out of the door by 5:01). Like I mentioned before, we were closed on Sunday (we are also closed Mondays), So I came back to work on the Tuesday.

Some folks definitely aren’t qualified to manage anything…

I was opening with my manager and she was whining about the state of the store. I was telling her that I sent people home early as per her request, but we got extremely busy at the end of the day, I even showed her the sales report. I’m not sure if she had a bad Easter or something but she ended up yelling at me for sending people home early, and that I should have known better than to send home 2 people at the same time.

It really wasn’t that big of a deal.

I told her it’s not a big deal, I will happily fix up everything within the next hour (we were quiet as hell), and by 10:00 am the store will be pristine. I did just that, but she was still rude with me the rest of the day. Things have gone back to normal, but I never got an apology from her. Now I have some resentment stewing within me. Yay, retail!”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

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Well, this is a bit of a head-scratcher, don’t you think?

It seems to me that the bosses would be perfectly content with this worker sending folks home if there wasn’t anything to do.

But I guess some managers and bosses just like to complain to hear their own voices.

One thing about working in retail: you never know what’s coming next…and that can be a good thing OR a bad thing.

Gee, you’d think their manager would be happy to save some money on hourly workers when the store was dead…