Her Daughter’s Dad Doesn’t Help To Raise Her At All, So She Wants To Cut Off Contact With Him

AITA if I stop facilitating contact between my daughter and her father? “I (42F) have a wonderful 11-year-old daughter. She’s in the school choir, and they have concerts regularly at different venues around the city and even the country. Her father, let’s call him Charles (43M), and I separated when she had just turned two.

From that moment on, I was solely responsible for her upbringing and financial support. My ex would appear in our lives very sporadically, usually bringing a candy or a toy for her, but without taking on the real responsibility of raising her or contributing financially. According to him, he was out of work, but I couldn’t confirm if that was true. In 2019, he got a job as a security guard and started contributing financially and seeing her more often. However, everything changed in 2023 because he quit his job and could no longer provide either money or time for my daughter.

It’s now 2025, and in all this time, he hasn’t shown any effort to even visit her, much less pay the mandatory child support. Everything falls on me: school meetings, doctor’s appointments, not to mention clothes, food, and housing, of course. I’ve asked him to contribute something, but without much luck. Still, I’ve never stopped letting him know about every choir performance or important events in her life, so he wouldn’t miss out on her growing up. A month ago, my daughter’s choir had a concert downtown, and as always, I let him know. He came to see her and brought her a stuffed animal as a gift. She smiled, hugged him, and that was it.

When we got home, my daughter broke down in tears, completely inconsolable, saying that her dad had abandoned her after promising he wouldn’t. And she kept asking me why he did it. After this, I decided not to inform him anymore about anything happening in my daughter’s life. I discussed it with my therapist and hers. But other people I’ve confided in and told the whole situation to, think I shouldn’t make that decision because he’s still her father. But the truth is, I’m tired of being the one who fosters this relationship, since he never asks about her himself. AITA for stopping my efforts to make him interested in her?”

