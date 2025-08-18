Her Friend Took The $400 That Was Supposed To Be For Their Vacation And Paid Her Rent Instead. – ‘I don’t want to go on the Spring Break trip.’

Hey, with friends like this, who needs friends…?

A woman named Opey took to TikTok and told viewers about how things went sideways with a friend she was supposed to go on vacation with.

Opey told viewers that she got a text message with a friend she was supposed to go on a trip with, but her friend told her that the $400 she previously gave her for an Airbnb wasn’t available because she had to use it for an emergency.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Opey’s friend then asked her if she could send her another $400 for the Airbnb because she used the other money to pay her rent.

Her friend texted her, “Because if not, we’ll most likely lose the Airbnb and I don’t know if we’ll be able to find another one. I promise I will pay you back the full $800 later, most likely after the trip tbh.”

Opey wasn’t cool with this development and she said that this woman wasn’t even a close friend, which made the situation even more uncomfortable.

Opey told viewers, “I told her on the phone, I don’t want to go anymore, and I need my $400 back, because I won’t be going anymore. Am I tripping?”

She continued, “And we’re on the phone and she tells me that she’s asked around, she’s asked the other girls if they can come up, come out, and send another payment of $400 too, if they can cover the $400 that’s missing.”

Opey added, “You used our money to pay for something else, and now we don’t have an Airbnb for this Spring Break trip? I don’t want to go on the Spring Break trip no more.”

Can you blame her?!?!

It sounds like her friend can’t be trusted anymore…

