Her Dad Wants To Be Buried Alongside His First Wife, But This Woman’s Half-Siblings Are Being Ugly About It

Losing a spouse is hard enough, and moving on can be complicated.

Imagine losing a spouse and later remarrying. When you die someday, would you want to be buried by your first spouse, second spouse or both spouses?

This woman has half-siblings from her dad’s first marriage.

The half-siblings were blaming their dad for choosing to be buried with her mom, his second wife.

So she defended her dad and things escalated from there.

Read the full story below.

AITA for calling my half siblings bad people for screaming at my dad because he doesn’t want to be buried with their mom but mine instead? My dad lost his first wife 20+ years ago. My half siblings (late 20s to early 30s) are his kids from that marriage. He met my mom three years after his first wife died, and they got married and had me (17F). They were expecting my little brother when I was 2, but he was stillborn.

This woman’s half-siblings weren’t happy that their dad remarried.

My half siblings never seemed that okay that dad remarried, but it wasn’t so dramatic until the last couple of months. Basically, it started with a confrontation. It was about how dad better not try to bury my mom with their mom. They said all three of them buried together would be gross.

Their dad wanted to be buried with her mom instead of his deceased first wife.

Then, it turned into a fight. My dad wanted to be buried with my mom and not theirs. That was if he couldn’t be buried with both. That continued for weeks.

The aunts and uncles started to chime in.

And then, they showed up to our house with some of their mom’s siblings. It became this huge fight about how dad better give up his rights to the grave. They said he should never visit again. He betrayed their mom and didn’t deserve to play the grieving widow, they added, because he replaced her and even dared to have kids with his new woman.

They felt it was a disrespect to the first wife.

His first wife’s siblings were disgusted because he bought the grave with my half siblings’ mom, and now, he wanted to abandon her like he abandoned their vows. They said he was disrespecting their sister.

Things get heated.

It got really intense and heated and my dad was upset. He told them he didn’t want to be away from either wife in death, but if nobody wanted my mom with them, then he couldn’t abandon her either. That made it worse and they called my mom all kinds of names.

Her mom was dragged into the arguments.

They said she should never have been his priority and their mom gave him four kids while mine only gave him one. That started a whole new thing off. It upset both my parents a lot.

She asked everyone to leave.

I ended up asking my half siblings and their aunts and uncles to leave. They yelled at me for interrupting their talk with “their” dad. And I said they were bad people for treating “our” dad like that.

And things got more intense.

It set them off even worse. And dad made them leave himself. They’re more ticked at him now because of what I said. AITA?

The half siblings are really overreacting, but was she wrong to get involved?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers some honest advice.

This person shares a similar experience.

Short and simple.

Here’s a valid point.

And finally, people are siding with her and her dad.

His funeral, his choice.

