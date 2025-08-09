Her Manager Refused To Store Their Office Projector In A Safe Place, So When Their Kitchenette Flooded During Bad Weather And The Projector Got Ruined

It’s annoying when new managers think they have everything under control especially when they don’t!

Leave the Projector in the Closet….Okay you’re the boss! I’ve been wanting to tell this story for a while. It’s been a week, I feel like it’s a good time to do it. Little back story: I work in a library, I am not a librarian but support staff.

I have about twelve years of experience…SO I know my job (help desk IT, plus some database knowledge etc), I know how the library works, I know the quirks of the building. The woman who became manager has only been working at the library for about 5 years, does not know IT (my department) and cannot take advice or criticism. My library is in a suburban Midwest town. Which means that weather is unpredictable. Story:

Part of our job description is to set the technology up for different meeting rooms. So this can be anything from a power point, to mics, etc. We have a few thousand dollar projector that is on a cart that is used in the historic part of the library, to project on a screen that comes down from the ceiling onto the stage. (This section was donated by Andrew Carnegie, and we cannot change it.) The old manager had us keep it in the IT closet near our desk because he knew the kitchenette area upstairs was not temperature controlled. The new manager comes in, and she wants the projector on the cart kept up in the kitchenette, in the meeting room with unregulated temperature.

Through the summer, and into the fall this is all fine and good. Work mom (also in my department) and I are discussing that this projector will not survive the winter up there. Since that same kitchenette has frozen in the past, and the emergency sprinkler has exploded and soaked the entire meeting room. Work mom decides to tell the manager that maybe the cart should be kept in the IT closet. Manager gets back to her and tells her that it will stay in the kitchenette.

Around Thanksgiving, she’s asking me if she should move it. I tell her no, and tell her to leave the projector. We are only following directions. A few weeks later, it’s a -30 degree day. I’m not sure why we are all at work, the building is cold. People are working in coats, hats and scarves. Around 2 the fire alarm goes off, and we all evacuate. We are sent home saying that a sprinkler burst in the historic part of the library. We get a text saying stay home the next day. No problem for me.

Come back in 2 days, the projector is down by the IT work bench and the manager is telling higher ranking staff than me, that the projector got wet in the burst pipe. But it should be okay. You think that would be the end of the story….But wait! There’s more. A few weeks later, the projector is in the Kitchenette again. It’s another cold day (not as cold as before but…) cold enough the same sprinkler explodes and everything is soaked again and we are all sent home so things can be cleaned up.

(We find out later, in the board packet, that the Kitchenette, when the library was remodeled two years ago. Did not have insulation put in…So that would explain the wild temperature fluctuations.) A month or so after the second burst pipe it’s my job to set up a program/meeting in the space. I go and ask the manager if we have a new projector for the meeting space.

I feign ignorance asking if we have a new projector. Manager says yes, but she was told by Admin, who does the purchasing she can’t keep it in the kitchenette and she’s trying to find a place to store it.

