Her Mother Kept Yelling At Her, So To Annoy Her, She Simply Said “Yes Mother” To Everything That Was Said

I was told to just say “yes mum” every time she spoke to me abusively. Okay then. My mum and I don’t have a good relationship, it was at its worst when I was a teenager (and couldn’t escape her). Now we don’t speak at all. She would follow me throughout the house and barge down my bedroom door to berate me, insult me, belittle me and mock me. Usually on a daily basis.

Her favorite thing was doing it in front of an audience and telling anyone who would listen what a nightmare I was. I took it all as a child, I didn’t have much of a choice. I did try to run away a few times, but never made it far. But as I got older I developed a sense of self and started to defend myself. When she’d scream at me I’d respond back, when she’d be abusive or hurtful I’d return the favor to the best of my ability.

I’d defend myself, I wouldn’t seek conflict, but I would react. For context I only responded in kind between the ages 12-13. Naturally this made the environment for my dad (chief flying monkey) quite difficult. His wife constantly screaming at him, then screaming at me.. and then a new development, I scream back! Then she’d scream at him again about my screaming at her. Too much screaming, too much drama.

Rather then ask his wife to, you know, stop the constant around the clock abuse of his daughter, he decided it was my defending myself that was the problem. My dad sat me down and told me it doesn’t matter what she says to me, because I knew it was a lie. If I continued to defend myself then HE would get screamed at too and it’s just so much easier if I say “yes mum” whenever she’s behaving abusively.

He told me this as if it were some sort of life hack. Unfortunately he was my hero, so I genuinely took this onboard for years (thanks therapy), but I gave it my own twist. Every time she’d behave abusively, I’d smile sweetly at her and with as much emphasis as possible say “yes mother”. No raised voice, nothing more than “yes mother”. It would go something like this: “You’re stupid and lazy and you’ll never make it in the REAL WORLD” ”yes mother” 🙂

Initially she’d look confused but satisfied as though she had a win because I didn’t retaliate. Then over time she started to become irritated that it was the only response she’d ever get. The irritation slowly turned to rage, she’d anticipate my response in advance “and don’t you dare ‘yes mother’ me!” And of course, as instructed, for the sake of peace in the house, I would reply “yes mother” 🙂

Eventually things came to a head one day when I was walking through the kitchen and she was muttering under her breath about what a failure I was. I just smiled sweetly and said “yes mother” 🙂 She Hit The ROOF. Screamed “STOP CALLING ME YOUR MOTHERRRRRRR!! WHY DO YOU KEEP SAYING THAT?!”

Abuse worsened from there, so I had to change tactics, but that memory still makes me smile. Yes mother. 🙂

