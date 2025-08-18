Her Parents Never Supported Her, And Now They Expect Her To Deal With Everything While They Move Out Of The Country

Imagine being on your own and supporting yourself since you were 18. If your parents then asked you for multiple huge favors while they moved to another country, would you help them out, or would you expect them to figure it out on their own just like you had to do?

This girl is in that situation, and she does not want to help her parents. Should she help them anyway?

Check out the full story.

AITA for refusing to help my parents with their international move? I (24F) don’t want to help my parents move out of the country, and they’re calling me selfish for it. Growing up, I was very sheltered. My parents discouraged independence and encouraged me to stay home and use my SSI benefits to help pay their rent.

When I turned 18 and started community college, I didn’t qualify for financial aid, so I wanted to get a job. Once the Social Security office found out, they gradually removed my benefits. From that point on, I’ve relied solely on my own income. At 22, I tried to move out. I was only working part-time, so I rented a room and lived there for three months (I left for unrelated reasons, not financial ones).

Later that year, I moved into my university dorms and supported myself while working full-time and pursuing my bachelor’s degree. After a year, my parents asked me to come back home to “save money” and finish school. Then in January, they suddenly told me they’d be moving out of the country in August, and that I’d need to figure things out for myself.

So, I had to:

Pay over $1,000 for a premium driving school package (5 driving lessons and taking the behind the wheel test.)

Buy a car entirely on my own

Find and secure my own apartment All while working full-time and finishing school.

Now that I’m on my own, they’re asking me to:

Store their belongings in my apartment

Pay to ship some of their items overseas

Take in their dog (they initially threatened to euthanize him if I didn’t), which led me to spend $500 to get him certified as an emotional support animal, only for them to later change their minds and say they want to take him with them

Help them pack

Locate and complete DMV forms for them

I’ve told them no, and now they’re calling me selfish and ungrateful. Here’s how I see it: I was a child. They were obligated to support me, it’s not a favor I now owe them for.

I’ve had to do everything in my adult life alone. Any help they gave was voluntary; I never asked for it.

I warned them to do their own planning. If I were leaving the country, I’d make sure I was prepared. I wouldn’t expect someone else, especially my child, to handle it for me.

I finally have a great job, a place to live, and some stability. I just want to focus on my own life now. But they’re making me feel like I’m abandoning them or being cold when I say no. AITA for wanting to set boundaries and not take on their responsibilities?

