Her Teacher Gave Her A Lower Score For Adding Citations To An Assignment, So She’s Unsure What To Do About It

AITA for telling my teacher she can’t deduct marks over putting citations in my work? I (17F) am currently taking summer school for 12th grade physics. Recently, we were asked to create an infographic as a group on a topic under the Waves and Light unit.

My other two group members (both 17F) wrote our assignment on the topic of heat mirages. After spending hours on the task, we decided to add our citations on a page below the infographic. This was not explicitly asked on the assignment; however, we wanted to be academically honest students and put down our sources anyway.

This morning, we received our grades back. We achieved a level 3 (70s range), and as highly achieving students, this felt absurd to us. However, the feedback that was provided said we gave the output of a level 4, but were instead brought down to a level 3. The reason? “Citations were not asked for this assignment. I will take off one mark under individual work. 3/4.”

Yes, that is the only comment our group received as feedback on our work. The decrease had nothing to do with the quantity or quality of our work. We decided to confront the teacher as soon as possible. Why were we losing a whopping 15% of our grade over putting down our sources??

When the three of us approached her, she was very rude and condescending about it, stating “you should read the instructions next time. Actions have consequences, and you shall receive consequences for not following instructions accordingly.” I attempted to negotiate further, but the teacher would not budge. She got angry and cut the conversation early before any of my other group members could get a chance to speak after me. We are very upset over losing such a huge percentage of our grade on this assignment over ADDING citations of all things.

I believe that if she wishes to use such an excuse and penalize us over “not following instructions”, she should have at least given us a 4- instead of dropping us down as far as a 3. Especially since this is a 12th grade course, it is very important for me to do the best I can. I need physics as a prerequisite for my desired university programs, and this will not only drastically impact my grade, but my group members as well. AITA?

