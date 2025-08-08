Her Husband Didn’t Want To Go On A Family Trip With His Son’s Friends, But When He Heard Other Dads Were Going He Was Upset His Wife Is Going Alone

Communication is hard, but it’s not just about the words you say or how you say them: your actions and intentions also define how people perceive you.

In this case, it’s not looking good for this woman’s husband that he didn’t want to spend time with his family on a trip.

Now he’s upset that other dads are going.

Let’s read the whole story and see how things played out.

AITA – Going in a family trip without husband For context my husband works a demanding job and he never feels that he can take off work, when he can…. He just always feels the pressure and doesn’t. A group of my son’s friends are going away and when I told him that I booked it, he immediately said “I can’t take off, is everyone going?”

This was his time to make a decision.

At the time maybe two or three of the fathers weren’t going because they had to work, so he said ok, I can’t take off, have fun. Fast forward to a week before the trip and I find out that in fact those fathers took off and are going. I didn’t say anything to my husband because I know he wouldn’t have taken off work with a week to go.

His opinion changed.

He finds out and is now irate with me for not telling him that “everyone” is going and he’s now not and that I didn’t give him the option and have a conversation with him. His reason is “do you know how this makes me look?” We got into a huge argument and I told him if he wanted to have gone it should have been because he wanted to take a family trip and not because everyone is going. AITA?

None of his discomfort is her fault and he’s in the wrong for being mad at her.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

This person sums it up.

Food for thought.

Another commenter chimes in.

A question.

He’s more concerned with how this makes him look than actually making his family happy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.