Her Husband’s Grandparents Gave Her A Family Heirloom, But Her Brother-in-Law Questioned This Decision, Saying She Isn’t A “Real” Family Member

AITAH for taking family heirlooms and telling BIL he doesn’t have a girlfriend, let alone a wife? I (38F) have been with my husband Kyle (38M) since age 19, married since 24. Kyle is from a relatively small extended family. His paternal grandparents have a total of five grandchildren: Kyle, his sister Danielle (37F), his brother Jeff (35M), and his two cousins Cara and Elise (26F, twins).

Jeff was the only grandchild without a legal spouse.

Danielle and Cara are both married with children. Elise just got engaged. Jeff’s one and only long-term relationship ended a decade ago when his ex realized he wasn’t maturing past “frat boy.”

This woman was treated as an equal granddaughter of her husband’s grandparents.

Granddad and Granny (late 80s) have decided to downsize and move into an assisted living home. A couple months ago, they decided to divvy up family heirlooms to give away. One of the things they did was give each “granddaughter” certain items. They included me as equal to their actual granddaughters. They also included Danielle’s husband of 10 years as a grandson with certain things.

Jeff started saying how unfair the arrangement was.

The other day, we were all hanging out. Jeff started going off about how it was unfair that I had been included as a granddaughter because his wife didn’t get to be included. He asked Elise and Cara how they felt about their partners being excluded.

He kept going about how she wasn’t a real family member.

He got annoyed when they said they didn’t mind and that both of their partners were given a few things. He didn’t like their answer. He kept going on about how I was given a set of china like I was a “real” family member.

So, she snapped and hit him with the truth.

Finally, I got annoyed and said, “Jeff, at least I am real. You don’t have a girlfriend, let alone a wife. Your wife is completely hypothetical. How do you even know what she would like?” He got up and went inside for a while and didn’t speak to me for the rest of the visit. Cara and Elise were glad I shut him up because they were getting tired of him trying to get them to agree with him about this.

Kyle wanted her to apologize to Jeff for what she had said.

Apparently, he’s been ranting about it behind my back, too. Kyle feels bad for Jeff. He thinks I should apologize because it has to sting to be the only one who doesn’t have their act together. AITA?

