Her Impatient Husband Sabotaged Her Hair Care Routine With A Prank, So She Fired Back About His Baldness And Ended Up Bruising His Ego

In long-term relationships, patience tends to get tested by even the most mundane.

After her husband sabotaged her long shower out of frustration, she fired back with a comment that went straight to his hairline.

Read on to find out how it all played out.

AITAH for pointing out that I have hair and my husband doesn’t This all started because I “take too long in the shower.”

But she has good reason for taking her time.

I have waist-length hair that is VERY thick and VERY coarse. When I wash my hair, it does take a while because I do have so much hair. Now, the other night I really needed to wash my hair. It is literally a chore to wash and dry my hair, so it’s never anything I look forward to.

Her husband grew irritated about how long he would have to wait for his turn.

But when I told my husband, he told me, “Don’t take forever because I need to shower too.” So I was doing my best to hurry but also be efficient. I had just finished shampooing and was in the middle of conditioning when out of nowhere, the water got cold. I had maybe been in for 10 minutes.

Turns out, he was playing dirty.

I hurried up, rinsed, and got out. I came out and my husband said, “I thought that would make you hurry!” HE TURNED OFF THE HOT WATER!!! And he thought it was funny… because I shouldn’t take that long in the shower. I lost it!

So she fired back with a retort of her own.

I told him just because he doesn’t have hair to wash doesn’t give him a right to take it out on me because I do. I felt like Mia from Princess Diaries, “Just because your hair sucks, get off mine!” I apparently hit a nerve because he got super upset and told me it was completely uncalled for… Oh, the irony. Also, he’s been pouting about it ever since… AITAH for pointing out that I have hair while my husband is going bald?

Hurtful comments aside, his prank crossed a line and he needed to know it.

What did Reddit think?

Her husband doesn’t come out of this situation looking too good himself.

This user agrees the “joke” wasn’t very funny at all.

Some men just don’t understand the struggle of caring for longer hair.

Surely this couple could have worked out a better solution.

It may not have been her finest moment, but neither was his shower sabotage.

The general rule of thumb in these types of situations is don’t dish it out if you can’t take it!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.