Her In-Laws Planned A Vacation To Disney At A Time When Her Husband Couldn’t Go, So This Mother Wants To Avoid The Trip Entirely

Going on vacation with the family is a lot of fun, but it can also be a lot of work, especially when the kids are young.

What would you do if your husband’s family wanted to plan a trip to Disney at a time when your husband couldn’t go, but they still expect you to attend with the kids?

That is the situation the wife in this story is in, but she doesn’t want to go without him because it would be a lot of work to watch the kids alone.

Check it out.

AITAH for not wanting to go to Disney with my husbands family without my husband? My husband (M32) won’t be in town during the time his family wants to take a trip to Disney.

Yeah, that is a lot of work.

I really don’t want to go without him. It would just be me and our two kids (10 and 7), and the idea of handling that alone makes me extremely uncomfortable.

Maybe he doesn’t realize how much work a ‘vacation’ like this can be.

After nearly 12 years together, it surprises me that he doesn’t seem to understand how much I rely on his presence, he’s the one person I feel completely at ease with. I’d much rather wait and plan a trip when we can all go together as a family. AITA?

She just just have a candid conversation with her husband so that he can work to reschedule the trip to a time when he can be there to help.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

It will be a long day of hard work.

This could be the case.

Yeah, I would think Dad would want to go too.

The extended family could help out.

This commenter says it sounds like nothing but stress.

Watching kids at Disney is hard even with two parents.

She shouldn’t have to do it on her own.

