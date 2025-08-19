Mom Puts Stuff In Her Storage Unit That She Won’t Need Anymore, But Mom Doesn’t Want To Pay For It Going Forward

You ever see that show Storage Wars?

There’s something so enticing about it. Like, what treasures might be behind that door?

The answer is none treasures. Because storage pods are places that people put stuff which, by definition, they don’t even want around them.

The stories behind them are rarely glamorous. They’re usually more like this:

Aita for telling my mom that if she plans to use my storage unit after I get my own place she’s taking over it’s payment? I(19f) have a storage unit that has basically everything I own in it since I’m technically considered homeless apparently. My mom is recovering from norovirus, e-coli and had sepsis which all took a major toll on her health and left her unable to work.

That cocktail of illnesses is no joke, she’s lucky to have made it through.

Well she told me she needed to store her bedside toilet, shower chair and bike in the storage unit which I have no problem with but I am trying to get a place of my own so once that happens I’ll have no need for a storage unit and won’t be paying for it anymore. Its $85 a month and I told my mom that if she plans on using it once I get a place then she’s going to have to take charge of the payment. My mom doesn’t think this is fair but I do and I need help settling this dispute.

Let’s see what the comments say:

The contracts need to be sorted out, because this is going to become a mess.

Is this a miscommunication?

The economics of this don’t even make sense.

You don’t want your stash ending up on a future Storage Wars episode.

