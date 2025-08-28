Her Mother Made Some Rude Remarks About Her Granddaughter Who Has Alopecia, So This Mama Bear Kicked Her Out

Parents will do anything to protect their children.

If your mother said something about your daughter’s appearance that made your daughter cry, would you side with your daughter or your mother?

This woman supports her daughter who’s struggling with alopecia and the emotional toll it brings.

Her daughter lost all her hair and decided to wear wigs.

When her daughter showed her natural self during a family dinner, her grandmother said some hurtful remarks.

Now, this woman is wondering if she overreacted, or if kicking her mother out was the right decision.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for tearing into my mother after she made a disrespectful comments about my daughter’s appearance? I (35F) have a daughter who is 16 years old. She was diagnosed with alopecia. She lost all of her hair four months ago. She had a boyfriend who broke up with her after she lost her hair. She is extremely insecure about it.

This woman thinks her daughter is gorgeous despite losing all her hair.

We had to switch her to online school. She was getting severely bullied. My daughter doesn’t like anyone to see her without wigs. She doesn’t like to be natural around me either. It’s heartbreaking, because I think she’s super gorgeous.

Her mother came over for dinner.

But due to her getting bullied and her boyfriend breaking up with her, her mental health went downhill. Her father and I have her in therapy. We do everything we can to be supportive. Today, my mother came over for dinner. My daughter came downstairs without a wig. I was so happy she was finally comfortable enough to not wear a wig.

Everything was going fine initially.

My mother has outdated views on things, and she has impossible beauty standards. My daughter was sitting at the dinner table. Everything was going fine for a few minutes.

But then, her mother made a hurtful comment towards her daughter.

My mother opened her mouth and said: “You have wigs! Why don’t you wear them! You’re making me very uncomfortable. What makes you think me or anyone else would want to look at that?” My daughter was in tears and ran upstairs to her room and slammed her door. Her father went upstairs to check on her.

I was furious. I yelled, “How dare you say some horrible crap like that to your granddaughter? Do you have any idea what she’s been through? She was already getting bullied enough. And just for you to bully her and traumatize her some more? Get the hell out of my house!”

Her mother said it was meant to be constructive.

My mother said, “It’s just constructive criticism!” I yelled, “That is not constructive criticism! That is bullying and making my daughter feel bad about herself. Leave!” My mother left.

Her brother said she went too far.

My brother texted me. Telling me I took it too far and that I should be ashamed for talking to my own mother that way. AITA? Should I have handled it differently?

Her mother was pretty rude and insensitive, but was it too much to kick her out?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Support means standing up, even when it’s against your own family.

