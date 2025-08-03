Her Neighbor Acted Supportive, But She Actually Wasn’t And Then Guilt Tripped Her For Not Telling Her She Gave Birth

It’s so great when you have a supportive neighbor. But sometimes people aren’t supportive at all, despite having implied that they would be helpful.

Imagine telling your neighbor that you’re pregnant. Your neighbor claims she’s supportive, but it turns out, she’s the exact opposite. Would you tell her when you went to the hospital to give birth?

AITA for not telling my neighbor I gave birth? My fiancé and I used to be super close to said neighbor before I was pregnant. When my fiancé and I found out I was (first pregnancy), we told her and she said that she had to get pregnant again so we could go through it together.

She has 3 kids to 3 different guys, youngest is a year and a half…anyway… Throughout my entire pregnancy, not once did she check in on me. Gender reveal? “Nooooo” to the gender being a boy. She constantly body shamed my pre-pregnancy body and all while during. If she had a “life crisis” she would barge into my house and not once asked how I was doing. I gave birth to my baby boy at the hospital on July 10.

Unfortunately, had to be induced due to pre-eclampsia. Gestation was 37 weeks when he was born. My fiancé and I went in on July 9 to get the process started. The ones who did know were ONLY family and friends who DID check in on me. I posted our son’s arrival the day after so we weren’t bombarded on “Congratulations” and got to soak in the moment. My neighbor texted me saying “I’m mad but actually I’m not mad” after seeing the post. Ssince we came home from the hospital nearly 3 weeks ago, she’s just given us dirty looks. HOW am I the A-H for not telling her BASICALLY a medical issue happening during MY pregnancy when she’s barely even asked how I was?

