Her Older Brother Accidently Took Her Leftover Food And Refused To Pay For It Or Even Apologize, So When He Was Short On Money, She Refused To Buy Him Food

As kids get older, they need to start supporting themselves, which often includes buying and making their own meals.

What would you do if your brother stole a bunch of your food and not only wouldn’t pay for it, but also wouldn’t apologize?

That is what happened to the sister in this story, so she refused to buy him food later after he lost his job, and now the whole family is upset with her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not feeding my brother after he ate my food and didn’t apologize? Ever since me (f20) and my brother (m22) got jobs, our parents have taken a step back when it comes to providing for us, which means we usually have to fend for ourselves when it comes to our meals.

On the weekends my mom will cook dinner if she’s not busy and my dad may order takeout for the house but outside of that it’s on us. A couple of weeks ago, i went to heat up some of my leftovers for lunch and i noticed that my garlic knots were missing. I immediately questioned my brother and he admitted that he ate it but didn’t realize it was mine because he didn’t see my name on it.

This was rude of him.

I wouldn’t have been upset if he just ate some of them but me and my friend only had two knots each, which means the box was basically full. He assumed the garlic knots were for the whole family and still decided to eat all of them. I asked him to send me the money for the knots because the meal as a whole cost around $50 but he refused. Apparently he had gotten laid off a couple days before and spent his last few dollars trying to keep a car he inevitably had to give up. I felt bad so I just went to my room but I was still upset over the fact that he said “you’ll be fine” instead of apologizing for eating the knots.

Why doesn’t mom buy it if she wants him to have something?

Fast forward to last night, my mom text me asking if I could buy my brother dinner because he’s been living off cereal and ramen noodles for two weeks. I told her that since he didn’t apologize for eating my food I wasn’t going to buy him dinner. My mom didn’t respond to that message but when I got home she came into my room and berated me. She told me that I was petty and immature for “starving” my brother over something that happened weeks ago. AITA?

It is 100% normal to have kids buy their own food as they become adults, but not normal to try to have the sister buy food for the brother, especially after he ‘stole’ food from her.

Let’s see if the people in the comments on Reddit have anything to add.

This commenter offers some good options.

I agree, mom should be feeding him (or he should get a job).

He has plenty of options.

Sadly, this may be necessary.

This commenter sums it up nicely.

Her brother needs a job, and mom needs to mind her own business.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.