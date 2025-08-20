Her Roommate Brings A Roomba Vacuum For Their New Apartment, So She Buys A Regular Vacuum And Now Her Roommate Is Angry

We’ve all dealt with roommate drama. Chats about who’s cleaning what and who’s bringing what is part of living with someone.

AITA for buying a vacuum cleaner for our apartment after my roommate said she was bringing one? I just moved into a new apartment in Boston with two other roommates. We’re all PhD students in our mid-to-late 20s (25F, 24F, 27F), and we didn’t know each other before moving in.

Before signing the lease, we talked about living habits and expectations. Everyone said they were clean. Not just average clean, but “upper quartile” clean. I clarified that to me, clean means wiping down surfaces after use, vacuuming and dusting regularly, and keeping things in their designated places. We also discussed splitting up the responsibility for smaller shared appliances. One roommate said she had a vacuum. We agreed that would be her contribution, so I didn’t bring one. When we moved in, it turned out that the “vacuum” was actually a Roomba.

I don’t have a problem with Roombas. They’re fine for light maintenance if run frequently. But I don’t think it’s fair to treat it as the only vacuum for the entire apartment. It doesn’t have a hose, can’t clean corners or high surfaces, and doesn’t work for any kind of mess. She also only wants to run it every other week, which doesn’t really keep up with the dust and dirt of three people. The Roomba also hasn’t mapped the apartment well due to its infrequent use.

Most of the time, it just bonks around like a lost toddler at IKEA until someone takes pity on it and turns it around. I brought this up and said I didn’t think the Roomba was sufficient on its own. She disagreed and said plenty of people only use a Roomba. I didn’t want to argue further, but I have indoor allergies, and I don’t feel comfortable with that level of cleaning. So, I bought my own vacuum (a nice bagged one with an allergy filter) to use in my room and in the common space when I’m the one doing the cleaning.

When I brought it home, she was annoyed and said I had gone behind her back and broken our agreement. I didn’t see it that way, and shared that I’m not asking anyone else to use it or share costs. I just wanted to be able to clean the apartment to a level that works for me.

Our other roommate said she doesn’t really have a preference and doesn’t care, so it seems like she is currently steering clear of this. There’s no blame or fault to be found in her at all; I totally understand why she might want to stay neutral. I don’t want to be the problem roommate, but now I’m wondering if I overstepped. AITA?

Communicating your needs and respecting your roommates can go a long way. But buying your own cleaning appliances and supplies is okay.

Definitely NTA in this story!

