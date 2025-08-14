Her Roommate Is A Total Freeloader, So She’s Been Cutting Off Access To All Kinds Of Things In The House

Ugh, this situation sounds like a total TRAIN WRECK.

AITA for removing access to certain things for my roommate that refuses to pay rent? “I’m the only one on the lease and the head of the household. I take care of all the bills, including the late fees when my roommates are late or just refuse to pay. I have a “roommate” that moved in last August to help with rent and other bills. It’s now April of the following year with no payments towards rent.

She has 3 kids (between the ages of 3 and 8) with 2 different baby daddies, which I’m often not made aware when they’re coming to visit despite being told that she needs to tell me beforehand, and she only has the youngest full time. She lost her job shortly after moving in and has since refused to get another one, stating that she can’t work and take care of them. In October I gave her a 30 day notice which included a forgiveness for past due rent as long as she left. After the 30 days she stated that she wasn’t going to leave and I couldn’t make her because “she’s been there long enough” at that point it was only a couple months. Since then these are the following actions that have been made, to which she has complained about to our other roommate who used to be her friend (he stopped when her actions threatened his housing).

Removing access to our WiFi. To which she stated “I saw this coming but this affects the kids! What are they gonna do now??” Removing all the dishes and kitchenware. We paid for them and whenever she did the dishes (or had her oldest do them) there would still be food and grease on them and I’d have to wash them again before even using them. Removal of the microwave after telling her multiple times to keep it clean especially after her kids use it. It was often disgusting and now hardly works. She eventually got her own plates and microwave in her room. We thought about locking the fridge and freezer as our food has gone missing multiple times. Install cameras in our rooms as some small items have also gone missing.

Since her refusal to move out she has been banned from Dollar General due to theft, refused to find work or follow the rules, has more than tripled our electricity which was $30 prior to her moving in and almost $200 in the winter, won’t contribute to anything, and we had to have a fourth roommate move in (which we don’t have the space for) just to cover her rent. My landlord is aware and refuses to take action. I believe that when you have kids they are entirely your responsibility. They are also the only reason I didn’t take further actions to have her removed in the winter Due to the kids being involved it has made me feel bad when perusing actions and has been the main reason for the delay of said actions. However they can’t be used as a crutch to guilt trip people into allowing you to do whatever you want. And the freeloader has absolutely no remorse for her actions. AITA for refusing access to certain things for the freeloader? And does anyone have any advice that could help resolve this situation?”

