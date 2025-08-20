Her Roommate Kept Taking Advantage Of Her Car-Borrowing Privileges, So She Won’t Let Her Use It Anymore

Some people just don’t know when they have a good thing going…

And it sounds like this woman’s roommate is definitely one of those people!

Read what she had to say on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think she’s treating her roommate badly.

Get started now!

AITA for refusing to lend my car to my roommate after they repeatedly ignored my boundaries? “I (24F) have been living with my roommate, Sarah (26F), for about a year. We generally get along, but lately, there’s been tension over her borrowing habits, and I need some perspective on whether I overreacted. Now here’s an interesting problem, I own a car, and Sarah doesn’t. I’m happy to help out occasionally, like driving her to the grocery store or giving her a lift to work if her ride falls through.

There are some rules in place here…

I’ve always made it clear, though, that I need advance notice and that my car isn’t a free for all. It’s not just about gas or wear and tear, it’s my only way to get to my job (I’m a nurse with odd shifts), and I can’t risk it being unavailable or damaged. About three months ago, Sarah started asking to borrow my car more frequently which sometimes for small things like grabbing takeout or visiting friends. I let her borrow it a couple of times after she promised to be careful, but I noticed she wasn’t great about refilling the gas or cleaning up like leaving coffee cups or muddy footprints. I gently reminded her to respect my car, and she apologized, so I let it slide. Last month, things escalated.

How rude!

Sarah asked to borrow my car for a quick errand as usual but kept it for six hours without texting me. I had to cancel plans because I couldn’t get to them, and when she returned, the gas tank was nearly empty. I was frustrated and told her I wasn’t comfortable lending it out anymore unless it was an emergency. She got defensive, saying I was being petty and that roommates should share resources. I explained that my car isn’t a shared resource and this is my personal property, and I need it for work. She rolled her eyes but seemed to drop it.

Sorry, nope!

Last week, Sarah asked to borrow my car again to visit her sister, who lives an hour away. I said no, citing the previous issues and my upcoming 12 hour shift. She got upset, saying her sister was having a rough time and she really needed to see her. I felt bad, so I offered to drive her there myself on my day off, but she said that wasn’t convenient for her schedule. She then accused me of being selfish and said I was holding my car over her head to control her. I stood my ground and said I wasn’t comfortable lending it out after she disregarded my boundaries before. Since then, Sarah’s been cold, barely speaking to me, and she told a mutual friend I’m being unreasonable and unsupportive. Our friend thinks I should’ve just let her borrow the car since her sister’s situation sounds serious, but I feel like Sarah’s not respecting my needs or my property. I get that she’s stressed, and I don’t want to seem heartless, but I also don’t think I’m obligated to let her use my car, especially after she’s been careless. AITA for refusing to lend her my car? I want to be a good roommate, but I feel like my boundaries are being ignored.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person chimed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

She got sick of tired of her roommate not respecting her!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.