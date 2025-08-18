Her Roommate Neglects Her Dog And Leaves For Days At A Time, But When This Woman Finally Called Her Out On It, She Got Upset

When you live with a roommate, it is nice to help each other out with little things from time to time.

What would you do if your roommate was constantly staying with her boyfriend, and leaving her dog neglected at home without even asking you to watch it?

That is what was happening to the friends in this story, so finally the non-dog owner got fed up and yelled at her roommate, who now won’t speak to her (or care for her dog).

AITA for snapping at my roommate for leaving her dog home when she sleeps at her boyfriend’s house? I (32F) live with my best friend (34F). Let’s call her Molly.

I work from home and Molly works in an office. Molly has a dog, Gabby, and is not the best dog mom, if I’m being honest. She walks her 1-2 times a day and the walks are anywhere between 3-10 minutes long. That’s it. That’s all the stimulation this poor dog gets (I secretly walk her extra times because I feel bad but I don’t want my friend to know). Anyways, Gabby is historically TERRIFIED of thunderstorms. She whines, paces, pants SO loud, scratches at walls and doors, etc.

She is leaving this dog completely neglected.

Molly has been dating a guy for about 8 months and it’s getting pretty serious. She stays at his house anywhere between 2-4 nights a week. So Molly will come home from work, walk gabby for a few minutes, and immediately leave again for the night. She NEVER brings Gabby to the boyfriends house. We live in a rainforest-y climate and it’s been raining here every single day/night for two weeks and counting now. So, when Molly goes to her boyfriends house for the night, she fully knows how Gabby is going to act but she leaves her here anyway for me to inevitably deal with.

Why is she even keeping this dog?

I finally confronted my friend about this and her response was “lock her in my bathroom, she’ll be fine” ….ummm what?? I’m not locking this dog anywhere and I think this whole thing is just messed up in general. I finally snapped at Molly about this and we haven’t spoken in a few days. We avoid each other like the plague and Molly is too selfish to apologize. Am I wrong? Should I have kept my mouth shut? Or was I right to say something and justified to be fed up and angry? AITA?

She is not wrong at all; if anything, she should have said something sooner. Maybe she needs to contact animal control to get this dog cared for.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this sad story.

Yup, she needs to rehome the dog.

She is being taken advantage of.

Great job standing up for the dog.

This commenter says this is neglect.

Molly is not a good pet owner.

This is neglect to the point of being illegal.

