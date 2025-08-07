Her Sister And Parents Told Her She’s Ungrateful And Too Young To Be A Mom, So She Won’t Let Them See Her Baby Anymore

Not letting family members seems to be a recurring theme in the pages of Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page…

AITA for stopping my family from seeing my daughter when I’m just a teen mom? “I (16f) have a daughter with my boyfriend (17m). She’s 4 months old. We’re young and I know that’s not ideal. We live together at his family’s house right now. We go to school online and we both work part time to have money. His family have been amazing though. And mine have kinda sorta tried.

We don’t have the best relationship right now and I put my foot down and said no more contact with my daughter until they can accept that I’m a mom who just wants to do right by her. This all started a couple of weeks ago. My sister (30) asked if she could take my daughter out for a few hours and my boyfriend and I were okay with that. It was warm and sunny that day so we lathered her in sunscreen and put a hat on her and we gave my sister two backup hats and told her to make sure she wore them so she was protected from the sun. We also asked her to make sure she reapplied the sunscreen.

An hour after they left my sister posted photos of her and our daughter and our daughter wasn’t wearing a hat and they were on the beach where it was still very clearly sunny. I tried to call my sister but she didn’t answer. She didn’t answer any texts either. Or put the hat back on when prompted. When my sister brought our daughter back she was crying and clearly too warm. Plus she’d got a small rash starting on her face because instead of using the sunscreen we sent with her she sprayed her with something she had that wasn’t meant for babies.

My sister called me ungrateful. She said she gave us time without the baby and instead of thanking her we criticized her and all because she wanted our daughter to look cute instead of having those annoying hats on her head. I told her babies should be protected from the sun and warm weather and she didn’t do that. She told me I was playing at being a concerned mom but I was just being a brat. My boyfriend’s parents kicked my sister out. Then my parents called and asked that I apologize to my sister. They said she was having fun and we should understand that you can’t always stay on top of stuff. My sister was in the background and even said she just couldn’t be bothered. That she felt like it was overkill and the hat wasn’t cute enough to wear.

Then my parents said I was too young to know what’s best and that I never should’ve gotten pregnant in the first place. I told them I was young and probably too young but I was doing everything to be a good mom. Then they accused me of taking an old fight out on them. Because my parents don’t believe in hormonal birth control and they were mad that I had wanted to go on it and that I brought up how birth control would have helped prevent me getting pregnant because clearly we weren’t careful enough with the condoms. I didn’t even bring that up. I was only talking about my sister and how I was doing what I could to be a good mom.

My parents told me I should let them and my sister do what they think is best since they’re adults and know more than me. I said I wanted to protect my daughter. They said I’m too young. That’s when I decided they couldn’t see her anymore until they learn to listen and protect my daughter instead of dismissing everything I do because I’m a teenager. Because that’s putting my daughter at risk. Not me. My parents said denying them a relationship is wrong and I said they all needed to realize that my daughter deserves to be protected and not denied that because she wouldn’t look cute enough for some people. They keep texting and calling and I ignore them but the argument is at my age I should not be making this decision and it shows how childish I am. AITA?”

