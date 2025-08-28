Her Sister Despised Her For Years, So This Teenage Girl Decided She Wouldn’t Make Any Effort And Burns The Last Bridge

Sibling relationships can be complicated and painful when one person is constantly shut out.

Imagine having a sibling who is very clear about not wanting you around, not wanting to share a room with you, and not wanting to do any of the same activities you’re doing. Would you try to be on good terms with them anyway, or would you eventually give up?

This teenage girl has spent most of her life trying to connect with her sister who hated her.

She finally gave up. Was that the wrong thing to do?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA my sister has always resented me and now she’s moved out and I’m not making any effort to have a relationship at all? My sister turned 18 two months ago, and I just turned 17. She moved in with her best friend’s family on her birthday, and she’s moving out of state for college this summer. I don’t remember us ever being close or having a good relationship.

This teenage girl is close to her brothers, but not to her sister.

We have two brothers, and she gets along fine with them. So do I, we’re really close. She resented sharing a room with me. She always made sure she told me that spending time with me was a chore to her. She fought our parents a lot over the bedroom situation or them letting me do some of the same activities as her.

Her sister hated it when they were doing the same things.

We both liked art and did art classes, and she hated that I was doing them, too. We were in the same one for a while. Even though she was better than me, she hated every second of it and bullied me because of it. She eventually switched to different classes, but I stayed in the same one because it was fun and less serious.

Her sister spoke mean things about her.

I asked her before why she hated me so much. She told me I never should’ve been born and how she didn’t want to be related to me. She ended friendships if they were nice to me or even polite and not jerks. Her best friend was always a total jerk to me too, and she bullied me badly at the swim club we were both a part of.

Her parents tried to intervene, but her sister never changed.

My parents had her in therapy to try and help her. They punished her a lot, but it was never enough. Our house has 3 bedrooms, so there was no fourth room for us to have our own. She has admitted she moved out because she didn’t want to spend another second sharing with me or being around me in the same house.

She finally gave up and didn’t care anymore.

So, I dropped the rope and I don’t care anymore. I’m done trying to be friendly or kind or to leave the door open. I closed it behind her when she left, but I’m getting crap for it.

She never showed any effort towards her.

I told everyone I won’t go to her graduation and I won’t go to her going away party. I showed my parents that I had deleted her number when they told me to text her a few weeks after she moved out. My parents are frustrated with me.

Family members are telling her she shouldn’t completely close her doors with her.

Our extended family say I shouldn’t close the door like this. They think I’m shutting out the chance for a better adult relationship and that I’m wrong for that. They do give my sister crap, too, but I think they should stop all that and accept reality. AITA?

Whoa! What a huge family drama. Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Don’t be a doormat, advises this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person shares their perspective.

Finally, short and simple.

You can only reach out for so long before it’s time to let go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.