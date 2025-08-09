Her Step-Children Wanted Their Deceased Father’s Ashes, But She Refused To Give In To Their Demands

Some family situation can get really tricky!

Imagine your spouse getting sick and dying. During that time, your children only call or visit when they want something.

Would you keep giving in to the kids’ demands, or would you eventually cut them off completely?

This woman shares how things got rough after her sick husband’s death.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not giving his ashes to my husband’s children My husband had been sick for a long time. I was his carer and was able to work from home to be there when he needed me. When we went to hospital I was his advocate. His children would call or stop by just to ask for money. I even gave up a works bonus to give it all to his daughter.

She’s been helping him all this time.

We took £1000 out of our limited savings to help the other with the understanding she would pay it back. We did not expect massive payments, just like £20 a month. My husband finally realised what they were doing and stopped giving them money. This was about 2 years before he passed. The girls stopped calling or coming by at all once the bank dried up. I could see how badly it affected him, at times he would just stare off into space and say he missed them. Both girls had changed their phone numbers and had moved from their home so we had no way to get in touch.

They were absent all along!

Our numbers were the same. The landline was about ten years old and the mobiles about 8 years. So they could have called anytime or stopped by as we had been at that address for 14 years. My husband passed at the end of December. It was really unexpected as he was doing ok. I was absolutely hysterical about his death. And then I found out the corner may wish to do an autopsy as it was unexpected. The time of year made a backlog of cases for the coroner, so we had to wait. It took me a week to even think of notifying his daughters. I realise I should have tried to reach out earlier, but I was not doing well with the loss.

UH OH!

I remembered one of the daughters having a Facebook account so I looked through and found her. I sent her the message ‘please call, urgent’ I got a call almost immediately and told her what had happened. About 20 minutes later there was frantic knocking on the door. The younger of his girls was out there spitting fire it took me a week to tell them. She asked when the funeral was being held and we told her we didn’t know but would be telling them the minute we found out. She accused me of lying about it and that I wouldn’t let them know when their own father’s funeral real would be.

Things got tense!

A few days later I started get text messages with ‘I want this item or that one’ it was becoming ridiculous. I rounded up everything that had been theirs and gave it to them. Plus more from the texts the asked for. It was funny after 2 years of silence suddenly they wanted rings of his. I was finally able to arrange his funeral and a few days later his ashes were delivered to me.

She knew what she was doing!

The final text I got from them was can we have some of his ashes for remembrance jewelry. I said No. I told them my husband had never even wanted me to notify them he had died…so I was going to give them any of his ashes… AITA for not giving them some of his ashes?

GEEZ! That’s sad!

It’s too bad the children only cared about things instead of true connection.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit commented about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks this woman has done her part!

This user thinks this woman is leaving out some important details.

This user knows this situation is tricky and that this woman needs to make a wise decision.

This user suggests blocking the children.

This user knows that this woman needs to do what is best for her!

These kids don’t deserve anything.

