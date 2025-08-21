He’s Got A Job Offer That Could Solve All His Financial Woes, But His Girlfriend Says The Work Schedule Is A Dealbreaker

They say money can’t buy happiness.

And that’s…kind of true, but misleading.

It would be more accurate to say that a lack of money will create unhappiness.

Having more money makes you happier up until the point that you no longer have financial stressors. Past that, the returns diminish quickly.

But it’s still important to have your needs taken care of.

Even if those needs contradict others?

AITAH for taking a job that’s twice the amount I’ve ever made and would solve my financial problems

You’re probably saying “Um, no?” right now, but here’s the context.

Got offered a job for $60k+ a year. Only problem is I’d have to work weekends. My gf works M-F and has weekends off. Her one requirement is that I also don’t work weekends. It has made my job search significantly more difficult and I said screw it and went to an interview anyways. They offered me the job and I want to take it but now she is freaking out.

He says this isn’t about greed, just stability.

I’ve been in a financial hole for years now and this job would help bring me out of it. I’ve been depressed for years due to finances. This would be life changing for me.

But she says it’s asking too much.

We have lived together for 8 years and she said we are done if I accept this job. She’d rather have me make $40k a year for now if it means I get weekends off for us to spend together. This job also has full benefits which I have never had. I need health and dental, etc.

So, what do?

Would I be the [jerk] to accept the job? She keeps saying I’m being unreasonable and choosing money over her.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

This seems like a severe reaction.

Some went so far as to call her a knucklehead (gasp!).

It seems odd that this is something she can dictate.

This is all a huge bummer.

Nobody should have to choose between their long-term relationship and a stable future, especially when the only thing forcing that ultimatum is stubborness.

