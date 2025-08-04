His Boss Asked To See Everything They’re Doing All Day, So They Spent A Bunch Of Time On The Clock Making An Incredibly Detailed List

Ugh, I’ve had jobs like this…

I’m talking about ones where you’re so micro-managed that your boss asks you to make a list of what you do all day.

And I’m talking about EVERYTHING.

Take a look at how this worker handled his situation.

Go ahead and get started!

“I need to see a detailed list of what you’re doing all day!” No problem. “My work has been on my back all the sudden asking me what it is I’m working on all day and acting like I’m not doing anything. I think the owner is freaking out because his stocks are going into the toilet and he voted for it. The worst part is I’m a contractor, so I can work whatever hours I want and take off whenever I want as long as I meet deadlines, which I do. I have been getting paid per project, but all the sudden they want to know every single task I do in detail.

If that’s what you really want!

No problem. So, I just spent 1.5 hours, 30% of my workday, on their dime to write the most detailed work report of my life. It came out to at least a paragraph per day (some had two). I hope that’s detailed enough for you, boss.”

Hey, it’s what the boss asked for!

