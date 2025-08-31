His Brother Told Him To Never Touch His Stuff, So He Followed The Rule And Watched His Laptop Crash To The Floor

Living with someone who hates it when you touch their things can get tricky.

So, what would you do if your sibling told you never to touch anything they own, even if it was to help them?

Would you go against their rule to save their belongings?

Or would you follow their wishes and let them deal with the consequences?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this same predicament and teaches his brother a lesson.

Here’s how it all happened.

I won’t touch your stuff, even to help you Growing up, my younger brother was obsessed with his privacy. Totally fair, except he took it to an extreme and was rude about it. He used to yell at me for even walking near his things. One day, I tried to grab his phone to hand it to him because it was ringing right next to me. He snatched it out of my hand and shouted, “Stop touching my stuff! Never touch anything that’s mine. Ever!” Alright, message received. Sometime later, he left his laptop on the edge of the table with the charger stretched across the floor. I noticed it was going to fall and crash. I reached out to move it… Then remembered his rule.

His brother was furious that he didn’t help.

So I didn’t touch it. About 30 seconds later, he walked by, tripped over his own charger, and the laptop crashed to the floor. He lost his mind. Why didn’t you move it? He asked me You told me never to touch your stuff. I reminded him. He was furious. My parents backed me up. A rule’s a rule. Guess who stopped making blanket demands after that?

Wow! It’s always amazing when people act like this.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to his situation.

According to this reader, it was a morality test for him.

He was probably just mad.

For this reader, he still wouldn’t have touched any of his stuff.

Apparently, this little brother does.

His brother asked for it.

Next time, he’ll be more receptive when someone tries to help.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.