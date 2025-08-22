His College Roommate Talks To His Parents Every Night In Their Dorm Room, So He Told His Roommate To Start Taking The Calls Somewhere Else

As if having roommates wasn’t bad enough…

You gotta feel sorry for the college student who wrote the following story on Reddit, because he’s really going through it with his roommate right now!

And things seem to be getting more complicated now that the roommate’s parents are involved.

Did he do anything wrong?

Read his story below, and see what you think.

AITA for asking my roommate to call his parents outside our dorm? “My college roommate, who’s 23, calls his parents every single day in our dorm room.

He never mentioned this before we moved in. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but it got to the point where I couldn’t stand hearing his family’s business every night, especially around 10 PM. That’s usually when I’m studying, watching TV, or playing a game.

It’s impossible to get anything done while his roommate is on the phone.

But when he gets ready to call them, he’ll turn on the lights and tell me to pause what I’m doing. I didn’t want to be disrespectful, so I let it slide for a while. I don’t have that kind of close relationship with my parents at 20, so it felt unusual. One time, he even called them while I was asleep and later apologized.

He told him how he felt.

About four days ago, I asked him if he could start taking his calls in the lounge down the hall. I told him I shouldn’t have to hear private conversations every night, especially when I step out for mine. I also ran this by my friends first, and they agreed—he should leave the room for calls. He said okay. I told him that if his mom didn’t like it, he should explain it’s because I didn’t want to hear their convos.

His roommate’s mom wanted to talk.

Then last night around 9 PM, I came back from doing laundry and getting snacks, and he had his mom on FaceTime-camera pointed at the door—wanting to talk to me. I figured it was about what I said. But either he lied about what I said or she misunderstood, because she immediately started yelling at me.

According to her, I called their calls “annoying.” She cussed me out, told me I’m not a good student because I play games and watch TV, and said I never study. She even claimed my parents think I’m a failure for playing games.

Now, he was more upset than ever.

That really ticked me off. I wanted to clap back, but instead, she pulled the “I’m the adult, you’re the child” line. I paced, trying to stay calm. Then she called me disrespectful for not getting on camera. I asked my roommate to end the call, but she overheard and got even more upset. Then her husband got on the phone and started cussing me out too. He said they don’t care about me, only their son, and that their son will do whatever they tell him.

These people are insane!

He started yelling at me in Spanish and even threatened to come to campus in 35 minutes to “handle it.” At that point, I just said “yessir” to avoid making it worse. Then the mom got back on and asked her son—on speaker—if I don’t like women. Why? Because I was “more respectful” to her husband than to her.

Talk about an awkward roommate situation!

After the call ended, I just stared at my roommate—and he started crying and ran out of the room. I called my friends right away because I was hurt. I wanted to have a civil conversation and reach an agreement, but instead I got yelled at and disrespected by strangers. I spoke to my RA afterward and asked if it was okay for parents to treat students like that. She said absolutely not and told me their behavior was unacceptable. She’ll be joining me when I talk to my roommate about what happened. I still don’t know what I did wrong. Should I have ignored it?”

It doesn’t sound like his roommate conveyed the message to his parents accurately. Why would they want his roommate to listen in to their private family conversations?

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

This guy needs to start looking for a new place to live…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.