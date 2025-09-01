His Coworkers Said They Didn’t Need His Help Packing For The Office Move, So He Stuck To His Own Work And They Ended Up Sore And Struggling

Being told your help isn’t needed can make it hard to care when things go wrong.

What would you do if your coworkers repeatedly turned down your offers to help with a big move, then expected you to jump in when they realized they were short-handed?

Would you go ahead and pitch in?

Or would you remind them of what they said before?

In today’s story, one employee finds himself in this exact predicament and makes his supervisor regret their words.

Here’s what happened.

You didn’t need my help One of the offices I work for is moving to a new location. I started at this location, worked at it for four years, until I was transferred to a closer office. Since they’re officially moving next week, they have been packing things up to carry five miles away to their new office, and I have repeatedly offered to help.

The boss made it clear where things stood.

Yesterday, I made suggestions about helping, offering my truck to carry things, going to grab boxes, etc. Every time, I was turned down, and the supervisor finally said, “Look, we need you to sit there and deal with patients. We don’t need your help with the packing, we have this.” Cool. I turned around, did my work, and completely ignored the issues they were having. They needed another set of hands a few times and would call my name, but I was suddenly busy with a patient, the phone, or whatever else was needed.

Suddenly, the supervisor decided they did need his help.

When they asked about packing some items in particular, I shrugged and did not answer. Finally, the supervisor asked if I was going to help with anything. I answered, “Nope. I’m going to sit here and deal with patients like I was told. As you said, you don’t need my help.” Today, guess who showed up with a sore back and hobbling?

Yikes! It’s always funny when their words come back to bite them.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this.

This person made a joke.

For this reader, the supervisor deserved it.

This is so right.

According to this comment, larger companies forbid employees from doing this.

He should’ve been nicer!

It’s not always what you say… It’s how you say it. Sheesh.

