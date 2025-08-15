His Stepsister Had A Baby, But Every Time His Mother Made A Plan To Meet The Baby, She Claimed To Be Busy

Sometimes parents ignore certain realities when it comes to their kids. While the reality is clear to others, the parents may be unwilling to admit the truth.

If you could see that your parents were overlooking something that was obvious to you, would you point it out, or would you continue to let them believe what they want to believe?

This guy thinks it’s clear that his step-sister is trying to avoid him and his mom, but his mom and stepdad don’t believe him. Was he wrong to even bring it up?

AITA for telling my parents me and mom will never meet my stepsister’s baby? I (17m) was 2 when my mom married my stepdad and my stepsister (24f) was 9 at the time. My mom adores my stepsister and as long as I can remember she’s always said she had two kids and my stepdad claims he has two as well.

My stepsister never called mom her mom or parent though. Like she’d always bring up that she had a dad to ask and I know she used to say she had a parent not parents. My mom and stepdad were kinda oblivious to that. Or they imagined she’d grow to feel differently over time I’m not really sure. She moved out when she was 19 and we don’t see her much. My mom sends care packages and calls and texts and invites her over. But we don’t see her really.

She had a baby 7 months ago and my stepdad has met his grandchild. But funny coincidences keep happening and she’s only ever free when mom’s busy or has plans and when I’m not around, though I really don’t care. My mom and stepdad have tried super hard to find a time for mom (and me) to meet and spend time with my stepsister and the baby. But it has never been the right time. Like ever.

She always has reasons she can’t facetime mom too but she can do it when my stepdad asks her when he’s on his own. There were times she invited my stepdad over but of course mom was at work and same thing when she could randomly stop by was when he’d be home alone. He’s seen the baby multiple times now. Yet she’s always busy every single time they try to make actual plans.

There was even a time she asked my stepdad to get diapers for the baby and told him they could have lunch together. He couldn’t but mom did it instead because she was free and she thought she’d get a few minutes to see her in the flesh. But when she went to drop them off my stepsister had to run somewhere and she told mom to drop them by the door. I’m aware of everything enough to know that she can probably keep this up for years and that there will likely always be excuses made.

I don’t think we’ll ever meet her baby. And if we do she won’t be a baby anymore. Maybe a middle schooler or something. The other night my parents were brainstorming ideas for everyone to get together. They asked me if I could take a weekend off of work to make it happen and I said I really wanted to keep working and saving. My stepdad told me that’s a weekend my stepsister is free and we could all spend time together and meet the baby.

I told him the second we all do that she’s going to suddenly not be available and I think that should be so obvious right now. They told me that was very pessimistic. I asked how she is always so conveniently free when he’s alone and why her plans seem to change on the regular when it comes to all of us being free to meet the baby. They said life’s busy when you have a newborn. I brought up facetime and they said sometimes you’re just not able to do that.

Mom asked me what I was saying, and I told her we’ll never meet that baby and that it’s kind of clear to me given everything. They looked so hurt and I told them if my stepdad said he was free on x day and we were busy she would be available super fast. Then he admitted he did have plans with my stepsister when mom’s going to be out of town.

My parents still didn’t see it and they were pretty annoyed that I had the view I do. I don’t think it’s wrong but maybe it’s not my business to really say stuff like this. AITA?

