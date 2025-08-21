His Friend Stalled All Day To Ask For A Favor, So He Got On With His Day And Then Went To Bed. Now His Friend Is Upset That He Didn’t Wait For His Late Night Text.

Good communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Unfortunately, quite a few people are lacking in this skill nowadays, even in very simple, basic interactions.

But what would you do if a friend was being a bit enigmatic all day long about a favor they need, and then when you wait for them to text you and ask, they blame you for not hanging by the phone for their big reveal?

Well, in this case, the man who was the victim of his friend’s stalling decided to ask the internet if he owes him an apology.

Let’s read the whole story and see what’s up.

AITA for not taking my friend to the airport for not giving me enough notice So here’s the story. I have a good friend. He texts me yesterday at 2:00 pm asking me “Yoooo can you do me favor?”

He could have disclosed what he wanted in the first text.

Then at 5:00 pm when I see it, I say “Yo what’s up?” At 7:30 pm he texts me “Wyd tomorrow morning?” At 8:52 pm I text him “Probably running. Why, do you need help with something?”

I was pretty late already and he still hadn’t told him what he wanted.

At 9:00 pm he texts me and finally asks me “I was gonna ask if you can take me to the airport 🤣” After the last text I sent him I stopped looking at my messages and I went to sleep at 10:30 pm. I wake up and see that he sent me a text at 12:30 am saying “Just so you know, you’re an ******* for that 😒…. That’s $40 out my pocket.”

This left him wondering if he had done something wrong.

Am I really the ******* for not taking him to the airport? Sure I could’ve been more attentive to my phone last night, but at the same time he could’ve been more direct with me and asked me in the first or second message instead of dragging it along all day. He also could’ve asked me a day or two prior. AITA?

Not in the wrong, yo.

Also, he could have called him (there, I said it) and the whole thing would have been faster.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

A reader shares some thoughts.

This commenter shares an opinion.

Exactly.

Food for thought.

Yup.

Simple like that.

He just learned how to communicate better the next time he needs a favor.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.