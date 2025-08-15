His Girlfriend’s Son Won’t Let Him Be Alone With His Mom, And He’s Getting Sick And Tired of It

I don’t want to sound too harsh, but this story is totally creepy and weird.

AITA for having issues with my GF’s 11.5 year old son not giving us privacy? “My GF is 44, I’m 37, she has a almost 12 year old son who still will often ask to sleep in her bed.

He has not hit puberty yet or anything but she does often allow this. ( I don’t live there and never sleep there ). The one time I spent the night the boy banged the side of his bed in his room until 2 AM until she eventually caved and went and slept in his bed with him, me alone in her room. We just got back from our first family vacation, A 1 bedroom condo, with a loft that has two single beds for the kids, her daughter 9 and the boy nearing 12. The daughter had no issues sleeping up there. The boy slept up there the first night, but said we had to keep our master bedroom door open all night, this is even a policy at there home, she must sleep with her bedroom door open.

The 2nd or 3rd night the house is dark and quiet for at least an hour everyone should be sleeping, me and my GF start fooling around a bit, very quiet etc. Sure enough the boy sneaks downstairs and peeks into our room and sees me and his mom doing stuff. 45 minutes of pure chaos follows of yelling, screaming, you name it he does not like his mom doing stuff with me. The boy really likes me otherwise and we do tons of guy hobbies and fun stuff together, he likes having me around, just doesn’t like me being alone with her. So for the remainder of the trip he says he’s sleeping on the couch, which is just outside our room.. with the door wide open of course. She allows this… The one night I get up around midnight to take a pee, house and has been quiet and dark for over an hour everyone should be sleeping. I get up really quiet and peek around the door frame to see what the boy is doing. He should be sleeping.

And sure enough he’s awake, just staring down the hall into our room, listening, waiting, monitoring… if there are any sounds or noises or anything. This is creepy as hell to me, I close the door to the bedroom after I go to the bathroom, but not latched all the way closed, and sure enough 10 minutes later he comes storming down the hall, swings the door open violently, screaming why is the door closed, she gets up starts screaming at me for closing it. I calmly explain how he was just sitting up, watching, waiting, listening for anything from our room. She grabs a pillow and blanket and runs out to the couch where he should be sleeping, and than they eventually all go upstairs and sleep in the loft, me alone in the main bedroom. Is this all too much? We have been dating over a year, I have hung out with them as a family tons and tons of times, at their house very frequently, etc. But this boy and moms attachment isn’t normal, is it? He is totally ok with his father getting remarried, and has no issues with him or his new wife by the way – but only sees the father a couple times a year – lives other side of the country. Guessing a total of 5/6 weeks a year total he goes to see him. He really loves and looks up to his dad, and is well behaved when he visits him I’ve been told.”

