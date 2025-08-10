His Neighbor Ruined His Landscaping, So He Later Became The President Of Their HOA To Get Revenge

Isn’t it interesting how karma works its way around situations?

Oh I just rent here? Well now I am president of this HOA and owner of this unit! From 2015 through early 2018, my wife (then girlfriend) and I moved apartments constantly, which got old fast. Then, in May 2018, luck struck as a condo owned by my best friend’s parents, Dan, had a tenant moving out after a decade. Since Dan is my best friend and I also do his parents taxes I kept I snagged first dibs.

This condo was sentimental to me because I spent middle school and high school hanging out there with Dan, so moving in felt like returning home, but this time, I’d be building new memories with my wife. The condo building has eight units, each assigned two parking spots, And of course being a condo, there was HOA and common charges, common areas etc. My unit was the only unit being rented…the other seven were owner-occupants, the same ones I remembered from my childhood visits.

One neighbor stood out, let’s call her Karen, the resident no one liked because she always made things either difficult, awkward, or unpleasant. She lived alone, which also meant she always had an empty second parking spot. One day in October of 2018, Karen rapidly rang my doorbell, demanding to know if a random car in her empty spot was mine or anyone’s I know… It wasn’t, and I told her so, but she still seemed distressed before awkwardly leaving. Odd, but whatever.

Then, in October 2018, my wife dropped me off at the airport and returned home to find a lime green Jeep with oversized tires parked in her (my wife’s) assigned spot. However, my wife noticed that Karen’s second parking spot was empty… and CONSIDERED parking there, but ultimately decided against it seeing as how dramatic Karen was the last time some random person parked in her empty spot… So rather than trying to track down the owner by ringing 7 different doorbells, my wife instead decided to park directly behind the Jeep in a T-shape, essentially blocking the Jeep.. and left a polite note: “I parked behind you—come to Unit A, and I’ll move my car so you can leave.” A whole HOUR goes by and then guess who aggressively starts ringing our doorbell again?? the one and only Karen.

She immediately started yelling at my wife. “You are SO immature! That’s my friend! She was only here for FIVE MINUTES! You couldn’t wait?! You do best to remember that YOU.JUST.RENT.HERE.”. Then stormed off. Now Her friend (owner of the jeep), instead of simply asking my wife to move, drove over the shared front lawn ruining the grass and flowers. And all the while, Karen’s empty second spot sat UNOCCUPIED!!!! Fast forward to what has happened since the day, she said those words “you just rent here”.

2019- my girlfriend and I got engaged.

2021- we got married. October of 2021- almost to the day of the incident, we became homeowners, officially purchasing the condo from Dan’s parents. 2022- the HOA president of 20 years stepped down, and five minutes later, I was voted in to be president(obviously Karen did not vote for me). Upon accepting my nomination in front of the HOA, I couldn’t resist but say “Well, so much for just being renters here.”

All the other unit owners laughed a little and clapped, except for Karen, she seemed in disbelief…idk if it was of what I said or the fact that I became president of the HOA having lived there for only a few years compared to her decades of living there… And to this day, the look on her face lives “rent-free” in my head 🤣. Of course I didn’t all of this just to get back at Karen, that would be sad.

But it is pretty sweet that any time we cross paths or my wife and I see her, we get to smirk now and give her the fake “hi how are you”… She never answers or says hi back but we don’t care because hey we just rent here 😎. Fyi she has not rang our doorbell since, and our parking spots have never been taken by another car since.

GEEZ! Karen and her friend are both rude and unreasonable. Good thing she’s not HOA President.

Karen can eat her words.

