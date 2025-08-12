His In-Laws Overextended Their Welcome In His New Home, So Started Wondering How He Could Get Them Out As Soon As Possible

When it comes to hosting guests, everyone has their limits.

What started as a planned three-night stay for his wife’s family quickly turned into an exhausting, open-ended visit one man couldn’t wait to put an end to.

AITA for kicking my wife’s family out after they kept extending their stay? We just bought a house 2 weeks ago. We’re not even fully unpacked when my wife’s parents said, “Hey, next month can we come stay 3 nights over the weekend?” It would be her mom, dad, and the two youngest siblings.

They were supposed to stay a set amount of time, but they just kept extending the trip.

The week they asked, they changed their mind, packed the car, and just drove here. They got here on a Sunday and said, “We’re only staying 3 nights.” Then 2 nights into it, they said they want to stay 1 more night.

Then as soon as he finally got rid of everyone, they started planning another trip.

Now her sister wants to come up here and spend the weekend. This whole week there’s a few people staying over. I WANT EVERYONE GONE.

He finds their presence there way too disruptive.

I’m working late to not come home. My routine is gone. I need to mow and do other house chores. They keep our toddler up late and just sit at the table drinking beer.

He doesn’t want to give them the wrong idea, but he cares about his own family’s routines.

Yeah, sure—they bought us some great house gifts, and I feel twisted. I do care about them and want my wife’s family, and want her to see them. AITA for telling my wife never to do this again and asking them to leave early?

He wanted to be welcoming, but he also wanted to keep his sanity.

