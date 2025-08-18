His Mom Asked Him To Move His Car So The Neighbor Could Park In Her Driveway, So He And His Sons Left Immediately

Family comes first, at least for most people.

What would you do if your mom seemed to care more about her neighbor than her own family? Would you be okay with that, or would you be upset and leave?

This man and his sons were visiting his mom’s house for a few days, but his mom asked him to move his car from her driveway.

It was so the neighbor could park there.

He was really upset and left. Did he overreact, or were his actions justified?

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for leaving when my mom told me to move my car so her neighbor’s daughter can park in her driveway? My mom has always wanted a daughter. Instead, she ended up with 2 sons and 6 grandsons. Sixteen years ago, a young woman moved across the street from her. She has a 2-year-old daughter, let’s call the daughter Lily.

This man’s mom offered to take care of the neighbor’s daughter, Lily.

She was a single mom and didn’t have any family in the area, so my mom offered to help take care of the little girl. That’s while her mom worked or studied.

They grew close over the years.

Over the years, she’s become an adoptive mom to this woman, and she’s been an acting grandmother for Lily. She was there when the woman married her husband. They had 2 more girls together. She’s very close to the whole family but especially Lily.

Lily knows about his mom’s culture more than he does.

My mom was born and raised in Italy. My dad was French. My brother and I don’t speak any French or Italian. Lily is not only fluent in French and Italian, but she knows more about the culture than me or my brother. And she knows all of my mom’s recipes.

His mom was spending money on Lily.

My mom also helped pay for her private school tuition because she doesn’t like the public schools in the area. Lily, my son, and my nephew graduated from high school in May. My son and my nephew each got a card and a check for $300. My mom took Lily to Europe for 8 weeks over the summer.

His mom asked him to move his car from her driveway.

I got to my mom’s house with my sons last night. We planned on staying for a few days because we live 8 hours away. I was parked in the driveway. Then right before dinner, my mom told me I needed to move my car. It was so Lily could park in her driveway.

Because that was Lily’s spot.

I said Lily could park on the street, but my mom said no. The driveway is Lily’s spot and I have to move. So I told my sons to get our bags, and we went home. My mom has been calling me since last night asking me to come back. She was saying I overreacted to being asked to move my car.

I refused, and my sons and I are celebrating without her, but I’m starting to wonder if I was the jerk for leaving all because my mom told me to move my car. AITA?

Blood is not always thicker than water.

