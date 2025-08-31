His Mom Gave Him A Wedding Present From The Man She Had An Affair With, So He Refused To Accept It

And…that present can go right in the trash!

AITA for declining a wedding present from my mother’s new husband? “My mother and I reconciled over the previous holiday season and started speaking and meeting again for the first time in six years after she had cheated on my father and my parents got divorced. In the 7 months since she first reached out to me via my sister, things had progressed well to the point where my wife and I felt comfortable inviting her to our wedding.

The one outstanding issue/ disagreement we still have though was that I have zero interest in ever meeting her new husband Tim, who was the man she was cheating on my father with. She has made several attempts to try and introduce him to me however each time I rejected it and made it clear I have zero interest in ever meeting or interacting with the man. Anyway, fast forward to Monday on my wedding night and as my wife is looking through some of our wedding gifts she notices one is labeled from “Tim”. Later on I approached my mother and asked if Tim got my wife and I a wedding gift and she said he had and hoped it could be somewhat of an olive branch between him and I.

I thanked her and Tim for the gift but later on after checking with my wife I approached my brother and gave him the gift and told him to drop it off at my mother and Tim’s house since I wasn’t going to accept it. He took it and apparently dropped it off at their house tonight. Upon seeing my brother drop the gift off, my mother called me upset that I had refused to accept Tim’s present. I told her I was simply maintaining the same stance that I have had the entire time regarding Tim which is that I want nothing to do with him. AITA for rejecting my mothers new husbands wedding present?”

A gift isn’t going to change how he feels about Tim. His mom needs to accept that.

