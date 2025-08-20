His Mom’s Boyfriend Keeps Trying To Control Him, But He’s An Adult And Put Him In His Place

It’s so hard to lose a parent when you are young. Lots of upsetting changes can happen after that and here is one this young man is facing.

AITA for asking moms boyfriend to stop trying to parent me? My dad died suddenly about a year ago and my mom found this really nice guy that she’s started seeing. I’m going into my final year of college. My moms boyfriend has two daughters ages 15 and 13. My mom has stepped in to be a mother figure to them and the boyfriend has stepped into my extended family becoming everyone’s favourite uncle. While I’m glad everyone else is comfortable, I’m not.

He isn’t a bad guy; I’m just still grieving my father and it feels like he’s trying to replace him. He tries to set rules for me, things like chores and curfew, that my dad specifically didn’t because he thought they were ridiculous for an adult. Boyfriend thinks it’s only fair because i have siblings now. I think it’s ridiculous to have the same rules apply because of our age differences. He’s trying to get me to share my stuff with his kids. They aren’t lacking for anything but he thinks it’s only fair because “family.” I have lived in the basement of my moms house since I was 15. When you come in the front door there’s a door to the basement and the stairs to go into the house. So it’s pretty separate. So last night i was the designated driver for some friends and got home at 2 am. I had nothing to do until 3pm today since classes aren’t until next week and my new job starts in 2 weeks.

So this has never been a big deal with my parents. I shot my mom a text and went to bed. Tonight though, man, boyfriend flipped. I got a lecture and sent to my room and “Possible loss of car privileges.” I snapped and laid it out for him. I told him I’m leaving the city after I graduate, I told him I’m glad my mom found a new partner but that I am not and will not be looking for a new father figure and he needs to respect that. I told him our relationship won’t be father/son for some time and that he needs to respect me as an adult or that I won’t want to have a relationship with him. He told my family and they think i’m the AH. AITA?

