His New Girlfriend Says She’s Friends With Her Ex, But Their Dynamic Suggests It Might Be More Than That

AITAH for breaking up with my new gf because her ex (who is her friend) needs to get used to the idea of us dating? Ok, so my new gf introduced me to her friend group. Including the ex. Admittedly, I never felt entirely comfortable with my now ex being friends with this guy.

He acted weird when my ex introduced me. I thought it was me at first. However, my ex explained that her ex told her he needs time to “adjust” to her dating me. And told me she was gonna try to limit our interaction. I asked her to clarify. I asked her if she’s gonna not see him, but she told me not exactly, but she was gonna try to keep me and him apart.

To be honest, when I heard how apparently she’s gonna actively make her “friend” comfortable like this, it felt a punch in the stomach. I told her I do not feel comfortable with her being friends with a guy who needs to “adjust” to us dating and that we weren’t gonna work out. She tried to convince me there’s nothing going on between them, but I didn’t believe it.

I mean, what the heck is there to “adjust” if they are platonic friends? AITA?

