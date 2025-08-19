His Sister Wants To Move Into His Room Because It Is Much Bigger, But He Refuses To Move Out

Imagine living in a house where one bedroom is much smaller than another bedroom. If you had the bigger bedroom, would you be upset if your sibling in the smaller room wanted to trade rooms, or would you think it was fair to switch rooms?

This guy shares how his sister has always been in the smaller room and how he doesn’t want to switch with her.

Check out the full story.

AITA for refusing to move into the smaller bedroom to swap with my sibling. I am the older sibling (17m) and my sister being a year younger than me has convinced my parents to swap our bedrooms around.

We live in a normal terraced UK house that has two large bedrooms and a ‘box bedroom’ which is considerably smaller. Their logic is that it’s not fair that I’ve been in the larger room for so long and that she needs it for her school work.

He doesn’t agree with his sister’s logic.

I think that’s illogical, considering I’m much bigger than her so it makes sense for me to have the larger room and me being older means I have greater responsibilities too, which in turn should warrant me more space using her logic (such as more school work and university applications). They act like a smaller room is hindering her potential (academics wise). And I argued that “people have done more with less”.

He simply wants his space!

I don’t mean that in the philosophical sense either, I have friends in the same house type as myself in the smaller bedroom that have excelled my sister in the academic sense. Nor is she the ‘golden child’ as the grades don’t lie! I apologize if I haven’t written this correctly or if it isn’t the most interesting thing you’ve seen on here, but I’m genuinely curious if I am in the wrong.

YIKES! This sounds like a tough situation!

Who deserves the bigger bedroom?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that the sister needs to have her turn with the bigger room.

This user knows that this guy is just being mean!

That’s right! This user suggests switching the bedrooms for a bit.

This guy knows what things might be like from the sister’s perspective.

This user suggests making a temporary move for the sister.

Someone’s being really stubborn here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.