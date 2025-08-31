His Stepbrother Wanted Him To Invite His New Girlfriend To His Wedding, But He Isn’t Giving Any Guests A Plus One

Sometimes things get tricky when your siblings start dating right before a major event in your life.

Would you invite someone you didn’t know to your wedding if they were dating one of your family member?

This guy didn’t give any of his wedding guests a plus one, but his stepbrother wants his girlfriend to be an exception.

Check out the whole story.

AITA for telling my parents I don’t want to invite my stepbrothers new girlfriend to my wedding I am getting married in a little over a month. My stepbrother has just started dating someone new recently that my fiancé and I have never met and my mom asked me and my fiancé to invite her to the wedding. We don’t want to for these reasons:

1) Our guest list is small (under 80) and we BOTH know every single person coming except for 3 family members 2) We’d rather not have someone we don’t know and doesn’t know us there. 3) We didn’t give other guests +1’s either, if people are coming together it’s because we know them and invited them both. I’ve only had two others ask about bringing an SO and I said no and that was that 4) I am not close with my stepbrother either, we became stepsiblings in hs

My mom asked us about it about a week ago. We made it clear we didn’t really want to and told her we’d let her know. There must have been some miscommunication because my stepdad sent us in a groupchat a photo of my mom, him, stepbro and stepbro gf: Me: “Is that [stepbro]’s girlfriend?” Stepdad: “Yes, she’s coming to your wedding.” Me: “What?”

Stepdad: “With [stepbro].” Me: “Since when” Stepdad: “Since you invited us, Pinhead.” Fiance: “[OP mom] asked us about it when we saw her last but we hadn’t said yes or no, to be honest both of us were more on the fence of not wanting our wedding to be the first time we’re meeting someone”

Stepdad: “You’re right. We don’t feel like meeting anybody we don’t really know either, so we’ll stay home.” Fiance: “You’re not getting married? It just seems super odd to meet someone for the first time ever on the most personal day of your life lol” Fiance: “It’s not that we don’t want to meet her I’m sure she’s lovely but [OP] is already so incredibly nervous to read vows and do the whole thing in front of all the people she DOES know.”

My fiance then suggested possibly inviting her for the reception. My stepdad never answered and blew up on my mom, yelling at her that him and his kids (step bro + 2x stepsis) aren’t coming to the wedding and telling her to FO. My mom is an absolute wreck and is now messaging me begging me to make an exception and to just say yes and saying that the alternative is her coming alone. I told her if he’s willing to not come to my wedding over a brand new girlfriend not being able to come that’s super hurtful. Are we TA here or is it reasonable for us to stand our ground on this?

