His Stepdad Argues With His Mom Every Single Day, So He Eventually Called Him Out On His Toxic Behavior

Living with a parent or spouse who has anger issues can be really difficult.

What would you do if your stepdad seemed to get mad every single day about pretty stupid things? Would you call him out on it, or would you stay out of it and let your mom handle it?

In today’s story, one teenage boy can’t hold his tongue any longer, but he’s not sure confronting his stepdad was the right decision.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for snapping at my dad for being a toxic step dad? Im a 14 year old male, my biological dad died when i was 2 years old. My mum has been engaged with my stepdad for about 12 years now, and his basically like my biological father. So, over these 12 years, his stress built up, or as i would say, and I think his throwing it onto my mum.

His stepdad gets angry about ridiculous things.

I cant name a week that there hasn’t been a verbal fight between my parents because my step dad either has anger issues, or he WANTS to be a jerk. Like he’d start an argument because HE cant operate the tv remote. Neither my mum, brother or sister was gonne call it out, so i did.

He didn’t sugar coat it.

I told him that this is getting toxic, and i cant go a day without him yelling at my mom because he has anger issues and cant control it. I even told my mum that MAN needs therapy, and i can tell shes trying to deny it but half of her is with me on it. So, am i the jerk for screaming at my dad for making his relationship with my mum toxic? Id say no, someone had to say it, and it was gonne be me.

His stepdad does sound toxic, but was he overstepping by telling it like he saw it?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Someone had to say it.

