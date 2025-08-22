His Teenage Daughter Dressed Like A Princess For Disney World Along With His Younger Ones, But When He Didn’t Call Her A Princess, She Was Hurt

Parents usually see their kids as babies even when they’re full-grown adults with beards. But how to deal with the infamous teen phase when everything embarrasses them?

In this case, a dad decided to treat his 15-year-old daughter like a young adult, even when she was dressed as a Disney princess at Disney World. He thought it was what she wanted.

It backfired, and now she refuses to talk to him about it.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

AITA for not calling my oldest daughter a princess I (m37) have 3 daughter’s ages 15, 6, and 5. We’ll call my 15-year-old “Taylor”. I had Taylor with my college GF. We broke up when Taylor was just a baby (under a year old). We coparented well together. Now that Taylor is older, she comes here when she wants but primarily stays with her mom since she’s closer to her school/ friends.

I got married to my now wife 8 years ago, we now have 2 daughters together.

There’s a big age difference between them and Taylor.

Taylor’s always gotten along great with my wife and her little sisters. Me, my wife and all 3 girls went to Disney world for a few days. Taylor has always been a huge Belle fan. First day at Disney I had some work to do so I got up early and got ready and went to the lobby while the girls got ready.

They were all dressed up like princesses.

When I went back up to the room my youngest 2 were dressed in princess dresses and crowns. While my oldest had on a very what I would call belle themed outfit. When I saw the younger 2 I said: “you two look just like princesses”. My youngest asked “what about Taylor?”.

He didn’t read the room.

Taylor in the last few years has been over the cute pet names.

So I said “I think Taylor is a little too old to be a princess but she’s very pretty”. Taylor said thanks but sounded a little off. I didn’t think anything of it. We had a good day, Taylor was distant with me but having fun with my wife and her sisters. I figured I would ask her when we got back to the hotel.

She was hurt.

Well, I got a long angry text from my ex wife, saying Taylor had texted her that I called her sisters princesses but not her and said she was too old to be a princess and that really hurt her feelings I guess. I reminded my ex that Taylor has hated cute pet names for years now. My ex said, considering we’re at Disney and Taylor was in a Belle themed outfit I should have thought that she might have wanted to be a princess for the day.

Things reached a boiling point.

My ex said I was being an oblivious *******, I tried talking to Taylor but she doesn’t want to talk about it and hasn’t talked to me much. My wife thinks I could have handled the situation better and made it up to Taylor. I don’t think assuming my teen daughter wouldn’t want to be called a princess is being an AH. AITA?

The only save I can imagine is telling her that he wanted to call her a princess but wasn’t sure if it would embarrass her or not.

Meaning… Just the plain truth.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

It’s always a better bet to risk embarrassing your kids by treating them like kids than to come off as cold.

