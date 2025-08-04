His Wife Demanded He Re-Home His Beloved Dog Before They Have Kids, So He Started To Rethink The Entire Marriage

Relationships thrive on compromise, but not every compromise feels fair.

What would you do if your spouse wanted you to rehome your pet? Would you do it, or would you refuse?

When this man’s wife laid out one big condition before having kids, he was left questioning whether love means letting go of his furry companion who helped him through life’s hardest moments.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to rehome my dog even though my wife says she won’t raise a baby around him? My wife wants me to commit to rehoming my dog before we have kids. I’ve had this dog since he was 10 weeks old and raised him by myself—he’s been with me through a lot.

His wife made her distaste for the dog clear from the start.

Before we got married, she asked that he only be allowed in certain areas of the house. I agreed, even though it hurt to restrict him.

He used to sleep in my bed, but I trained him to sleep outside the bedroom. He cried at first but eventually got used to it. We now have an indoor pen set up for him in the living room, and he’s only allowed in that space and my study.

He never liked it, but he wanted to make her happy.

Admittedly, I wasn’t consistent early on—I’d agree to boundaries and then relent because it broke my heart to see him upset. That caused tension between us, but eventually I stuck to the compromise.

Now, she’s asking me to commit to rehoming him entirely before we have children. She says it’s too stressful for her and that if I love her, I should be willing to let him go for the sake of our future family.

It just feels like way too much to ask.

I love my wife and want to start a family, but I also feel like I’ve already given up a lot when it comes to my dog. Rehoming him feels like a betrayal—not just to him, but to myself. AITA?

This sounds like a big decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

What did Reddit have to say?

This relationship kind of seemed doomed from the start.

This couple should have figured this all out a long time ago.

This commenter wonders what drew these people together in the first place.

This user said his wife’s attitude towards his beloved dog would have been a massive red flag.

Maybe the biggest issue here is how different this couple’s priorities are.

