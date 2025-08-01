His Wife Wants To Make Their Daughter’s Quinceanera Into An Expensive Social Event, But He’s Refusing To Pay For It

A Quinceanera is an important event in the life of a young lady with Mexican heritage.

What would you do if your daughter didn’t even want a party, but your wife wanted to make it into a major social event costing tens of thousands of dollars?

That is the situation that the father in this story is in, so he told his wife that he won’t pay for it and now she is angry and calling him racist.

AITA for refusing to pay for my daughter’s Quinceanera? This all started a few weeks ago, when my wife first started talking about my daughter’s Quinceanera, even though her birthday isn’t until November. (I’m white, so I didn’t know it took so long to plan these.)

She wants to make this into a huge event.

She was looking at venues, dress shops, decorations, caterers, and photographers. I asked her how much this would cost, considering there seems to be a lot going into this. She said that she’d let me know by the next day. The next day, she sat me and my daughter down and said that she estimates that it will cost around $35,000. (This would be coming out of my pocket, since my wife is a teacher and I’m a neurosurgeon.) I said that was too much, and my daughter agreed. My wife got mad and said that we had savings, but my daughter said that even though we do, it’s not worth that much because she doesn’t really want to have one. (For the record, my daughter said this politely.)

It sounds like this event is more for mom to look good than for the daughter.

My wife got mad at me, saying that I’m a cheapskate and that I’m dragging my daughter away from her Mexican culture. She also called my daughter whitewashed and racist against her own culture. I waited until later and then want to go talk to my daughter. I told her I would pay for the quinceanera if she wanted one, but I’m not going to if my wife wants it more than she does. She told me again that she would rather not have one. I the told my wife that I am not paying for it, and she threw a fit. She called me racist and told me that I’m a “Bigoted wealthy white man that doesn’t respect other’s cultures.” She has told her entire family, and now random people are messaging me and telling me about how bad of a father I am. My family is on my side, and I’ve asked some of my colleagues, who have given me different answers. So… AITA?

