His Wife Was Furious At Their Daughter-In-Law, But When He Saw Why She Was Upset, He Took The Daughter-In-Law’s Side

Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships are tricky.

If your wife were upset at your daughter-in-law, would you stay out of it, or would you find out what’s going on and pick a side?

This man knew his wife was really upset at their daughter-in-law, but he couldn’t understand why.

When he found out what was going on, he took the daughter-in-law’s side, and that only made his wife more upset.

Was he wrong to get involved?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not taking my wife’s side in her latest dispute with our daughter-in-law? My wife (48F) and I (46M) got into another heated argument yesterday, and I am looking for some outside perspective. Our son (22M) and daughter-in-law (20F) just had their first child.

This man’s wife has trouble respecting their son and his wife’s boundaries.

My wife and I are excited to be grandparents; however, my wife has a difficult time respecting boundaries. This is true for the boundaries set by our son and daughter-in-law.

She was so annoyed at her DIL.

Yesterday, my wife picked me up from work, and I could tell she was in a bad mood. I asked her what was wrong, and she said she didn’t wanna talk about it. I pressed further. She kept saying over and over that her daughter-in-law was being a jerk.

A huge argument broke out.

Now granted, I did get heated and raise my voice at her really quick. That caused her to get mad and grab her phone. Then, she said that she was going to walk home from our son’s apartment. My son, daughter-in-law, and his brother lives there. His brother is in the middle of moving out.

He asked his DIL about what happened.

I made repeated attempts to call her, and I got no answer, so I proceed to text my daughter-in-law. I asked her if she can please send me a screenshot of the conversation. It was so I know what’s going on.

His wife told their DIL about a sale for baby stuff nearby.

Long story short, there is a store near where we live. It sells gently used children’s clothing and accessories. My wife saw they were having a sale being advertised online. She took a screenshot of it and sent it to our daughter-in-law.

DIL rejected it politely.

Our daughter-in-law simply responded saying that she would love to, but they’re trying to save money. And our granddaughter has enough clothes already, she added.

My wife proceeds to immediately go on the defensive. She was trying to justify what she did.

His wife was mad at him for not taking her side.

She said she should be allowed to get our granddaughter things from time to time. She is also mad at me because, in her words, I “didn’t have her back.” The thing is, this is not the first time this has happened, and every single time, there is a dispute between the two of them.

But he knows his wife was wrong.

I looked at the text thread, and it’s highly obvious that my wife is at fault. Yet when I point that out to her, she gets mad at me. I am ready for the judgment. So, AITA?

How should this husband handle this situation?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

